International Field News: Europe





This week, we start with a focus on Germany, the driving force of the European economy, where production has shown the strongest growth in factory activity in three years. We then move on to European airspace with interesting developments for Stratasys and Raytheon US based French Dassault Aviation and JPB Systeme also have reason to celebrate. Finally, we end up with some interesting strategies from Volkswagen. For more details and other industry news, read on. Germany In Germany, by far the largest economy in Europe, the manufacturing PMI of Mars was 66.6. Although the projected GDP growth for 2021 of 3% is relatively modest, production has shown the strongest growth in plant activity in three years. The reserved volume of orders remains strong and is rising, and the unemployment rate is falling. 2020 saw a 31% drop in German car tool production according to VDW. Recovery is projected to be relatively slow. However, work and auxiliary equipment is recovering faster in Germany and across Europe as users extend the life of their machines and expand innovative applications, process automation and additional production. In Europe, AM saw growth in 2020, which is continuing until 2021. Kearney’s latest ranking of countries likely to attract more FDI over the next three years puts Germany at number three behind the United States and Canada. The current trend for FDI is mainly directed at developed markets with a high degree of innovation and mature technology ecosystems. While the number one manufacturer in Germany is Airbus (27 devices in the country), second in size is Collins Aerospace, now a Raytheon unit based in Waltham, Massachusetts, which has supplied sophisticated electronics for military programs for over 50 years. German automobile production, with a total production figure of nearly $ 600 billion before the pandemic, was severely affected in 2020 with a 40% decline. As of April 2021, it is on track to resume previous levels, due to the focus on hybrid and electric vehicles. European airspace The European aerospace and aviation industry is showing a strong recovery. The use of additive production is increasing as the sector strives for lighter parts and consolidated assemblies. A digital inventory of 3D printable spare parts increases the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO). Stratasys, an American-Israeli manufacturer of 3D printers, was recently awarded an extension to its Airbus contract to produce 3D-printed polymer cabin interior components. They have manufactured parts for the A300, A320, A330, A340 and A350 aircraft. British aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce and Italian airline Tecnam are joining forces with Norways Wideroe, Scandinavia’s largest regional airline, to provide an all-electric passenger plane to the passenger market. It is expected to be ready for revenue service in 2026. Frenchman Dassault Aviation, better known as a fighter aircraft manufacturer, has successfully completed its first Falcon 6X flight, paving the way for certification. This spacious business luxury aircraft has a range of 5,500 NM, allowing the aircraft to fly non-stop from London to Hong Kong or from Los Angeles to Moscow. Thanks to the new generation Pratt & Whitney engine, the aircraft was created to provide double-digit improvements in fuel efficiency and carbon emissions. The company also has assembly and manufacturing plants in Florida in the United States. French JPB Systeme, a provider of anti-rotation and shut-off devices for aerospace and other industries, has received a grant from the French government to set up a new, advanced plant of the future south of Paris. The project, known as JPB Villaroche 2025, is valued at more than $ 36 million. Volkswagen Volkswagen, the largest global vehicle manufacturer in terms of units (9.3 million worldwide by 2020), plans to produce 20% of their vehicles as electric vehicles by 2025. VW plans to offer 70 EV models until 2030. To vertically integrate its electric battery supply by 2030, VW plans to build six Gigafactories to produce nearly 4 million batteries a year. They are looking for partners with the idea that battery charging leads to lower prices. For more information, please contact Hubert Sawicki at [email protected] .

