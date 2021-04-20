Ontario police forces to focus on education rather than implementing new competencies – National

TORONTO – Ontariopolice forces said Monday they will focus on educating the public about following the new COVID-19 measures as the government expanded its powers in an effort to fight the third wave of the pandemic.

The public was outraged after Attorney General Sylvia Jones said Friday that police would have the power to stop anyone and ask why they were out of their homes during an extended stay at home order.

Police forces and chiefs quickly said they would not stop people at random to control their going.

Read more: Ontario government changes new interim COVID-19 police powers following widespread response

The government reversed the course a day later – officers must now have reason to suspect breaches of house arrest orders before they can seek information – and the Ontario Police Chiefs Association said Monday that people should not be afraid to go outside.

The story goes down the ad

“Random checks, for us, are ineffective, unenforceable and unethical,” association spokeswoman Joe Couto said in an interview. “We are not interested in that kind of implementation.”

Instead, the forces will focus their implementation efforts on meetings of more than five people, he said.

Under the new rules, outdoor gatherings are limited to members of the same family – people living alone can join another family – and all outdoor recreational facilities, such as sports fields and golf courses, will close.

READ MORE:Many police forces in Ontario do not use new COVID-19 forces to carry out occasional detentions

The government initially said on Friday that children’s playgrounds would also be closed, but changed the course of the provision a day later following a call from parents and health experts.

On Monday, police services also began enforcing restrictions restricting inter-provincial travel by setting up border checkpoints.

Trends No driver in Tesla before deadly collision that killed both passengers, Texas police say

Is it time to disinfect the gap? CDC updates data around COVID-19 surface transmission

Border control left long lines of cars in Gatineau, Que., As drivers sought to enter Ottawa.

Bill Dickson, an Ontario Provincial Police spokesman, said he had set up checkpoints at about 10 border crossings along the border with Quebec and Manitoba.

The story goes down the ad

Municipal forces, like the one in Ottawa, will enforce the border rule in their jurisdictions.











1:59 Question period in Ontario legislature dominated by fury over provincial restrictions





Previous video



Next video





Meanwhile, Couto said while he, the association board and some chiefs had been in contact with the government prior to Friday’s announcement, they had not known about the new power – now repealed – to stop anyone from asking why they were out of tire.

“While we were aware that there were a number of things they were considering, we really found out after the Prime Minister made the announcement,” Couto said.

As soon as police leaders were informed, they raised a number of concerns in the province on Friday, especially regarding the powers to detain anyone, Couto said.

“We said you have to provide us with what the emergency order says and then we will act,” he said. “It didn’t come, they had to review it, so we didn’t get it until later in the weekend.”

The story goes down the ad

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario rejects attempts at paid medical leave, says expanding police power was wrong

Couto said many front-line officers had questions about how to do their job in light of the new restrictions.

“Our officers were confused, some asked ‘can I just pull the car by accident?’ How does this work? ” Tha ai.

“Large outdoor gatherings are what we will focus on, not random stops, not individuals walking down the street.”

Couto said police are doing their best to calm fears among the public.

“It does not mean you can not be in the parks. “I have a dog, I am in the park two or three times a day with her and the law enforcement officers or police officers will not interact with me if she is not in the chain,” he said.

“This is a health issue for us, it is not a criminal issue – it is very important to distinguish it.”

Dixon, with OPP, said his force will enforce the new laws but will not be “tough” on that.

See link »

<br />

