International
Ontario police forces to focus on education rather than implementing new competencies – National
TORONTO – Ontariopolice forces said Monday they will focus on educating the public about following the new COVID-19 measures as the government expanded its powers in an effort to fight the third wave of the pandemic.
The public was outraged after Attorney General Sylvia Jones said Friday that police would have the power to stop anyone and ask why they were out of their homes during an extended stay at home order.
Police forces and chiefs quickly said they would not stop people at random to control their going.
Read more:
Ontario government changes new interim COVID-19 police powers following widespread response
The government reversed the course a day later – officers must now have reason to suspect breaches of house arrest orders before they can seek information – and the Ontario Police Chiefs Association said Monday that people should not be afraid to go outside.
“Random checks, for us, are ineffective, unenforceable and unethical,” association spokeswoman Joe Couto said in an interview. “We are not interested in that kind of implementation.”
Instead, the forces will focus their implementation efforts on meetings of more than five people, he said.
Under the new rules, outdoor gatherings are limited to members of the same family – people living alone can join another family – and all outdoor recreational facilities, such as sports fields and golf courses, will close.
READ MORE:Many police forces in Ontario do not use new COVID-19 forces to carry out occasional detentions
The government initially said on Friday that children’s playgrounds would also be closed, but changed the course of the provision a day later following a call from parents and health experts.
On Monday, police services also began enforcing restrictions restricting inter-provincial travel by setting up border checkpoints.
Trends
No driver in Tesla before deadly collision that killed both passengers, Texas police say
Is it time to disinfect the gap? CDC updates data around COVID-19 surface transmission
Border control left long lines of cars in Gatineau, Que., As drivers sought to enter Ottawa.
Bill Dickson, an Ontario Provincial Police spokesman, said he had set up checkpoints at about 10 border crossings along the border with Quebec and Manitoba.
Municipal forces, like the one in Ottawa, will enforce the border rule in their jurisdictions.
Meanwhile, Couto said while he, the association board and some chiefs had been in contact with the government prior to Friday’s announcement, they had not known about the new power – now repealed – to stop anyone from asking why they were out of tire.
“While we were aware that there were a number of things they were considering, we really found out after the Prime Minister made the announcement,” Couto said.
As soon as police leaders were informed, they raised a number of concerns in the province on Friday, especially regarding the powers to detain anyone, Couto said.
“We said you have to provide us with what the emergency order says and then we will act,” he said. “It didn’t come, they had to review it, so we didn’t get it until later in the weekend.”
Read more:
COVID-19: Ontario rejects attempts at paid medical leave, says expanding police power was wrong
Couto said many front-line officers had questions about how to do their job in light of the new restrictions.
“Our officers were confused, some asked ‘can I just pull the car by accident?’ How does this work? ” Tha ai.
“Large outdoor gatherings are what we will focus on, not random stops, not individuals walking down the street.”
Couto said police are doing their best to calm fears among the public.
“It does not mean you can not be in the parks. “I have a dog, I am in the park two or three times a day with her and the law enforcement officers or police officers will not interact with me if she is not in the chain,” he said.
“This is a health issue for us, it is not a criminal issue – it is very important to distinguish it.”
Dixon, with OPP, said his force will enforce the new laws but will not be “tough” on that.
See link »
© 2021 Canadian Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]