COVID: US advises against travel to 80% of countries around the world

WASHINGTON The State Department on Monday called on Americans to review any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit nearly 80% of the world’s countries because of the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has not had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when the guidance was revoked by the Trump administration. The advice issued by the department is not a formal global consultation. Instead, he says the State Department will begin using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of these standards, about 80% of countries will be classified as Level 4 or do not travel. Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not so emphatically. He says people with plans to visit those places should review before proceeding. The department did not disclose which countries will fall into which category. This will be made known as the instruction is issued individually for each country next week. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented dangers to travelers. In light of these risks, the State Department strongly recommends that U.S. citizens review all travel abroad, he said. The department said the new classifications do not necessarily reflect changes in countries’ health situations, but rather an adjustment to the criteria on which the alerts are based. State Department estimates for COVID-19 include infection rates as well as the availability of local testing and treatment.

