Australia supports large emitters to lead the way towards net-zero emissions





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he will attend President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week as pressure mounts on his coal industry support government to pledge a tough target for zero-net emissions. “The key to fulfilling our climate change ambitions is to commercialize low-emission technology,” Morrison said in a speech to business leaders Monday night ahead of Biden. virtual summits of 40 national leaders. Explore dynamic updates of key land data points International pressure is mounting on Australia, one of the world ‘s largest exporters of fossil fuels and per capita emitters. The nation is usually considered the climate stalled, even when some of its largest markets – China, Japan and South Korea – express growing ambitions to fight climate change. Morrison again waived taxes on pollutants and backed the country’s major emitters – which include AGL Energy Ltd. and mining giants Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group Ltd., which he controlled by name in speech – to come up with solutions to help Australia reach zero. More from Morrison reiterated that he wants Australia to achieve zero net emissions “as soon as possible and possibly by 2050”, which he said would be done “by the pioneering entrepreneurship initiative and innovation of Australia’s industrial affairs,” farmers and scientists “. Biden The US wants us to lead the climate, but the world needs proof As the US and Australia remain close geopolitical allies and are posing a united front in efforts to counter what they see as China’s expansionism, it remains to be seen whether the Morrison climate strategy will appeal to the Biden administration, particularly if he does not engage the targets. The president is expected to use the summit, starting Thursday, to unveil the U.S. goal of reducing greenhouse gases, a key part of the Paris climate deal he led the United States to reunite on its day. seen on duty. He wants other leaders to use the meeting “to describe how their countries will also contribute to a stronger climate ambition,” according to a White House statement. Amid growing pressure from Washington on tough commitments to reach zero, Canada plans to present more aggressive targets this month, while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga – who will meet Biden on Friday in The White House – is currently discussing plans for stronger 2030 commitments. Morrison, who once turned a piece of coal into parliament in support of fuel, is reserved to be seen making moves to kill Australia’s fossil fuel industry. Coal and gas exports together reap a a quarter of Australia’s export earnings, totaling about $ 120 billion ($ 93 billion) a year. According to a University of New South Wales Report published in July, that revenue comes at a high price – Australia is now the world’s largest exporter of coal and gas, making it one of the largest contributors to climate change through exported emissions. But that pollution is not covered by the Paris Agreement, under which Australia committed to a modest goal of cutting its greenhouse gases by 26% to 28% by 2030 from a 2005 base. “We take our emission reduction targets very seriously,” Morrison said in a speech. “They are not announcements, they are commitments. And we do not make commitments easily in this country. ” Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

