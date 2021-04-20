Engineering doctoral student receives prestigious national scholarship | FIU News





Melany Gutierrez Hernandez, a PhD student and graduate research assistant at College of Engineering and Informatics Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, was recently elected as a 2021 GEM Member. The GEM National Consortium is an organization of leading corporations, government laboratories, top universities and leading research institutions that enables qualified students from underrepresented communities to pursue postgraduate education in applied science and engineering. GEM scholarships provide a large network, financial support and expert knowledge to help ensure student success in competitive academic and professional settings. “I am very grateful and honored to have been selected for the GEM Fellowship,” says Hernandez. “Not only is it prestigious, but the broad system of universities and industries is an excellent resource.” Highly competitive company includes financial support and a paid internship with a GEM employer member. Hernandez will be working this summer with the Commonwealth Edison Company, which provides electrical service to 70 percent of Illinois, in the Smart Grid Development Technology Department. A smart grid is an upgraded electrical grid with innovative technologies that help improve reliability and service. For example, an intelligent network can fix an issue on the wireless field without having to send a team or cut off power to other parts of the community. This hands-on experience will be of tremendous value. “Until now, I have only worked as a researcher and teacher. “Experience in the industry will help broaden my horizons of what employment opportunities I want to pursue after graduation,” she says. Hernandez is also a graduate research assistant at RF Communication Laboratory, Millimeter-Wave and Terahertz (RFCOM Laboratory), where the co-director and Dean of the College of Engineering and Informatics John Volakis is her faculty mentor. “Melany has been a senior university researcher and has worked diligently to make strong research progress as a first year graduate student. “She deserves this company very much,” says Volakis. Hernandez comes from a family of technicians and completed her bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and electronic engineering in her native Cuba. “I started thinking about the future very early on. “Almost everything in our lives today has to do with electronics, and the field is growing so fast,” says Hernandez. After getting a master’s in applied mathematics, she wanted to return to engineering and withdrew from the FIU after visiting the school’s engineering labs. The ultimate goal of society to increase representation is important to Hernandez. “When you are working on an engineering problem, you bring in a number of people with different specialties and this range of expertise allows the problem to be solved in a much easier way,” she says. “Similarly, it is important for organizations to bring in people with different backgrounds and different experiences. This wealth of perspectives is a wealth.”

