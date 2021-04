‘Midnight Time of Need’: St. Vincent begs for global help – Boston News, Weather, Sports

UNITED NATIONS (AP) The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a heartfelt plea Monday to the international community to help his country recover from a volcanic eruption that has displaced 20,000 people, saying the island nation is at midnight of need. Across our earth, the faces of men and women are tense and troubled. They are being badly hurt, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told the UN Security Council, saying his country is facing a monumental humanitarian aid challenge. La Soufrire, volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent,released its first large explosion of ash and hot gasApril 9, a day after the governmentordered the people to evacuatehouses nearby. Subsequent explosions followed. Thousands of people have lived in government shelters, some of themhave been struggling to secure basic supplies, and water systems have been shut down in many parts of the island. The UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the East Caribbean said last week thatthe island was facing a humanitarian crisisthat is growing and can continue for weeks and months. This is happening as St. Vincent and the Grenadines battle the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming hurricane season. A Venezuelan navy ship has sent water and other supplies to St. Vincent and the Caribbean island nations are sending aid. The UN has released $ 1 million from an emergency response fund, according to the office of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the world body will soon launch an emergency call for money to fund the humanitarian effort and the early six-month recovery phase. Speaking at a UN Security Council virtual meeting of regional organizations, Gonsalves praised them and the UN for their assistance so far but said much more was needed. Without effective cooperation between our country, the United Nations and our regional and sub-regional organizations, our lives and livelihoods will be completely unbearable, he said, and urged the global community to be generous. Please help St. Vincent and the Grenadines at midnight in need, he said. (Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos