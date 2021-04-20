The military still supports Duterte despite complaints about staying in the naval line





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, April 20) President Rodrigo Duterte still enjoys military support despite complaints over an alleged “exercise of restraint” directive in the maritime dispute with China, a lawmaker said on Tuesday. “I have heard some complaints from middle-class officers and even some high-ranking army officers. Because as much as they would like to defend our territories, the parang merong instructions from the senior daw staff (there seems to be an instruction from the high headquarters) not to try to or exercise restraint to do so, “Senate National Defense Committee Chairman Panfilo” Ping “Lacson, himself a former chief, told CNN Philippines source of the Philippine National Police. Lacson said he does not see these complaints progressing into anything else. “The president remains popular and he enjoys massive support from most men in uniform, active and retired. There may be complaints, but it will not escalate into a situation of withdrawal of support from the President (where this will withdraw their support for “President). I would say it for sure,” he added. In his public speech Monday, Duterte said he felt “desperate” when he heard some military men allegedly withdrawn support for him. He even said he is willing to leave if he no longer has their support. “I was really desperate (I was really desperate) because I expected the army to do well, “Duterte said, recounting what happened at a command conference with the leaders of the Philippine Armed Forces. He said during the event, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana presented him with a document that was “work kabulastugan” or full of scams. He did not disclose what the document was about. Duterte added that he is willing to retreat and return to Davao City whenever Lorenzana or other generals tell him to do so. Anytime The dolphin just touches me he does not want to be with me anymore (Secretary at any time Dolphin Lorenzana says I am no longer needed), you can ask them all and I said I will go home. “If I can not cooperate with the Armed Forces, then it makes no sense to work for this government,” he said. National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon previously told CNN Philippines that there is a Viber group with some senior retired and high-level activists who are “very thoughtful” about some issues under the Duterte administration. But he did not elaborate on whether this was the same group that was mentioned in vague social media posts claiming that the government “denounced the invasion of China in the strongest possible terms.” The Department of National Defense and the Philippine Armed Forces denied allegations of withdrawal of support from their commander-in-chief over Duterte’s handling of Western Philippine Sea affairs, calling the rumor part of “irresponsible propaganda” and “misinformation.” by the disbelievers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos