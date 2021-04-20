The UN says the world is running out of time to tackle the climate crisis, with 2020 one of the three hottest years on record.

Time is running out to deal with the climate crisis, a United Nations report has warned, with the COVID-19 pandemic failing to curb relentless climate change.

In a double whammy for the millions affected by extreme climate events, the blocking restrictions associated with the global coronavirus pandemic also delayed substantial assistance in some regions, said the report by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The UN stressed that 2021 should be the year of action to protect people from the catastrophic effects of climate change.

The call comes ahead of US President Joe Bidens’ meeting on Climate Change on Thursday and Friday.

Forty world leaders have been invited to take part in Bidens’ virtual talks aimed at galvanizing efforts by major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

We are on the verge of the abyss, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference as he unveiled the WMO Global Climate State 2020 report on Monday.

This is truly an important year for the future of mankind. And this report shows that we have no time to lose, the climate disruption is here, Guterres said as he urged countries to end our war on nature.

The report described 2020 as one of the hottest years on record, about 1.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial period, ranking it somewhere in the top three hottest years alongside 2016 and 2019, despite the cooling of La Nia conditions .

Higher greenhouse gas concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide continued to rise, the report said, despite a temporary emission reduction in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated economies.

Among the highlighted indicators were the record low stretches of Arctic sea ice in the two months to 2020. About 80 percent of the ocean experienced at least one wave of sea heat last year.

This is the year for action. Countries must commit to zero net downloads by 2050, the UN chief said. They must act now to protect people from the catastrophic effects of climate change.

Hottest years

Statistics showed that 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record. The past six years, including 2020, have been the six hottest recorded.

Temperatures reached 38Celsius Verkhoyansk in Russia on June 20, the highest temperature recorded in the northern Arctic Circle.

Extreme weather and climate disruption emerged last year, driven by anthropogenic climate change, affecting lives, destroying livelihoods and forcing many millions out of their homes, Guterres said.

The report said sea level rise is accelerating while storing and acidifying heat in the ocean is increasing, reducing the oceans’ capacity to change climate change.

Extreme heat waves, severe droughts and fires also led to tens of billions of dollars in economic losses and many deaths.

During 2020, the unprecedented number of 30 so-called Atlantic storms claimed at least 400 lives and cost $ 41 billion in damage.

About 9.8 million displacements, mainly due to hydrometeorological risks and catastrophes such as floods, droughts, hurricanes and landslides were recorded during the first half of 2020.

This year is crucial. At the UN climate conference, COP26, in November, we must demonstrate that we are taking and planning bold action on mitigation and adaptation, Guterres said.

But the 71-year-old UN chief stressed that achieving bold emission reduction targets would mean radical changes in funding as well as prioritizing efforts to help emerging regions like Africa and South Asia.