Two consent videos were removed from the government website after the backlash





Victoria Education Minister James Merlino also criticized the website on Tuesday, saying the source was a major failure and needed to be redone. Loading I was very disappointed, he said. The reactions I have heard from students are simply confused about what it even tries to say. It is not a resource I would recommend to Victorian schools. They completely lost the mark and I would not recommend our schools use them. A statement from federal education department secretary Dr Michele Bruniges on Tuesday afternoon said the two videos had been removed in response to community and stakeholder feedback.

The website was created to be a direct and dynamic resource, with content added, removed and modified, to ensure it remains current and relevant, she said. The department will continue to engage with experts to evaluate the materials displayed on the website to ensure that they are appropriate to the purpose and reflect current experiences and community issues. In a statement issued Monday, the Department of Education said the content on the Good Society website was created and reviewed by experts. Community members, teachers and school leaders were also advised to ensure the content was appealing to students and in line with community standards, a spokesman said. But the national violence prevention agency Our Watch, which was advised on the materials in late 2017 and early 2019, said it was not asked to use or approve the final product.

Our watch advocates a whole-school approach to violence prevention education that addresses gender leaders in violence, she said. Loading The federal government response to the teen sexual assault issue, uncovered by former Sydney student Chanel Contos through its online petition in February, has so far been to promise these resources Respect Matters and pledge to Australian Curriculum Review, which will include an education consent review But some experts and the Federal Greens have called for a whole-school approach to gender inequality in school settings rather than just curriculum reform, such as through the Respectful Relations program of Our Vision. Start your day informed Our Morning Edition newsletter is a curated guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights. Register here

