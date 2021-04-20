Police accused the organizers of the protest anti-jam in Niagara Falls – Hamilton





The owner of a hair salon St. Catharines, Ont., Which reopened during the January COVID-19 blockade operating as a film and production studio, is one of two people charged in connection with an anti-blockade protest in Niagara Falls over the weekend, according to police. Investigators say the defendants each face a single charge under the criminal code of causing disturbance and endangering the life or safety of the public for the “organized” rally. Read more: The Niagara area barber is using the movie exclusion to reopen amid the pandemic “Officers in uniform were present to ensure public safety and maintain peace,” Niagara police said in a statement Monday. “Since then detectives have continued to investigate the meeting to determine the appropriate charges.” The story goes down the ad Investigators say Alicia Hirter, 43, of St. Louis. Catharines and Cullen McDonald, 30, from Lincoln are facing charges.









Is it time to disinfect the gap? CDC updates data around COVID-19 surface transmission Hirter, owner of Chrome Artistic Barber, ran her business in January to operate as a movie or TV show in hopes of keeping her 18-year-old business alive. The single mother said she lost about 50 percent of her regular clients during the first block in the spring of 2020. With the possibility of losing more in the middle of a second shutdown, Hirter decided to try a client idea of ​​having honest, on-camera conversations with her clients while giving them an adjustment. Read more: Niagara to ‘discuss’ concerns over West Lincoln mayor’s links to St. Louis anti-blockade rally Catharines The story goes down the ad Last week, Hirter told Global News that the venture was eventually shut down in late February by Niagara Public Health under Section 22 of the Health and Safety Act. The workplace of the salon owner St. Catharines on Lake Street was also involved in another protest on April 10 attended by West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma. Bylsma is expected to be the target of discussions among Niagara regional councilors in the days following a call regarding the event. See link » <br />

