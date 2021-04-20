International
A rediscovered species makes promises for the future of coffee
Stenophylla was found to have a complex aromatic profile, with natural sweetness, medium-high acidity, good fertility and “body” the way it feels in the mouth
In the dense tropical forests of Sierra Leone, scientists have rediscovered a species of coffee that has not been seen in the wild for decades, a plant they say could help secure the future of this valuable commodity that has been damaged by climate change. .
The researchers said Monday that the species called Coffea stenophylla, possesses greater tolerance for higher temperatures than Arabica coffee which accounts for 56% of global production and robusta coffee which accounts for 43%. Stenophylla coffee, they added, was demonstrated to have a superior aroma, similar to Arabica.
Botanist Aaron Davis, who led study published in the journal Plants of nature, said stenophylla was cultivated in parts of West Africa and exported to Europe until the early 20th century before being abandoned as a crop after the introduction of robusta.
Many farmers across the world’s coffee growing belt are already experiencing the negative effects of climate change, a sharp concern for the multibillion-dollar industry.
The aroma of Arabica is considered superior and brings higher prices than robusta, which is mainly used for instant coffee and coffee blend. But Arabica has limited its resilience to climate change, and research has shown that its global output could fall by at least 50% by the middle of the century.
Stenophylla grows at an average annual temperature of 24.9 1.9 higher than robusta coffee and up to 6.8C higher than Arabica coffee, the researchers said.
Rediscovering stenophylla, Davis said, could help “protect the future” of a coffee industry that supports the economies of some tropical countries and provides livelihoods for more than 100 million farmers. While 124 types of coffee are known, Arabica and robusta account for 99% of consumption.
“The idea is that stenophylla can be used, with minimal mitigation, as a high-value coffee for farmers in warmer climates,” said Davis, head of coffee research at the British Botanic Gardens, Kew.
“For a long time, stenophylla provides us with an important source for breeding a new generation of plants of elastic brown crops, given that it possesses an excellent aroma and heat tolerance. If historical reports of resistance to coffee leaf rust and drought tolerance have been found to be accurate, this would represent further beneficial assets for breeding coffee plants, ”Davis added.
Leaf rust is a fungal disease that has devastated coffee crops in Central and South America.
The study included aroma evaluations involving 18 coffee tasting experts. Stenophylla was found to have a complex aromatic profile, with natural sweetness, moderately high acidity, fertility and good “body” the way it feels in the mouth.
In December 2018, Davis and study co-authors Jeremy Haggar of the University of Greenwich and coffee development specialist Daniel Sarmu searched for stenophylla in nature. They initially saw a single factory in central Sierra Leone. About 140 km southeast of Sierra Leone, they found a healthy population of wild stenophylla.
“Both places were dense tropical forests, but stenophylla tends to occur in drier, more open areas: ridges, slopes and rocky areas,” Davis said.
Stenophylla had not been seen outdoors in Sierra Leone since 1954 and sometime in the Ivory Coast since the 1980s, Davis said. Some examples were kept in coffee research collections.
Davis said stenophylla is threatened with extinction amid large-scale deforestation in three countries where it has been known to grow in the wild: Sierra Leone, Guinea and Ivory Coast.
Unlike the red and occasionally yellow fruit of the Arabica and robusta plants, the fruits of stenophylla are intensely black. The coffee beans are inside the fruit.
“I think we are extremely optimistic about the future that stenophylla can bring,” said Jeremy Torz, co-founder of the Union Hand-Roasted Coffee specialty coffee business in East London, where part of the taste test was held.
