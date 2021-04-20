India registers 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,761 deaths in 24 hours | India News





New Delhi: India recorded 2,59,170 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the Union Ministry of Health showed on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) morning. According to official figures, there were also 1,54,761 coronavirus recoveries between Monday and Tuesday morning. India now has a total of 1,53,21,089 COVID-19 infections, of which, 20,31,977 are active cases. The country has so far witnessed 1,80,530 coronavirus-related victims. Earlier on Sunday, India had reported new 2.61 lakh cases followed by 2.73 lakh infections on Monday. India, in particular, is the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus in the world. READ ALSO | The second wave of COVID-19: These different variants of coronavirus are plaguing India The prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country has led PM Narendra Modi to cancel his visit to France and Portugal. The prime minister was due to travel to Portugal for the 16th India-EU summit scheduled for May 8, after which he was scheduled to travel to France for a bilateral visit. The India-EU Summit will now take place virtually. Earlier Monday, the visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson to India was again canceled due to a rush in COVID-19 issues. In response to media questions about the upcoming visit of the UK Prime Minister, Indian MEA stated, "Given the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the UK Prime Minister will not visit India next week" The official statement added that the two sides will hold a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship. Johnson's visit to India was scheduled for April 26 and would have been his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union.







