Twitter Faceoff: Vaccine for anyone over 18; the right time or too little too late? | India News





NEW DELHI. The Center government, in an effort to speed up the pace of vaccination, on Monday opened anti-covid shooting for anyone over the age of 18 from May 1st. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vaccination will continue as before at government vaccination centers, provided free of charge to the eligible population over 45 years of age. States can provide doses of Covid vaccines directly from manufacturers, the government said.

The decision was welcomed by many, including South African-born English cricketer Kevin Pietersen. From May 1, India is opening vaccines to anyone over the age of 18. I am seeing a lot on social media in India ex https://t.co/yVmS0OF8m9 – Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) 1618853565000 Many on Twitter credit former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his letter to Modi, which they believed paved the way for the decision. Money for vaccine manufacturers and 18+ to vaccinate 2 most important @RahulGandhi & Congress Party admission suggestions https://t.co/tV4SBcixeS – Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) 1618840259000 ‘Shaka Makabre’ Macabre joke. No vaccines are available. Modi opens it to everyone from May 1st. This is epic mismanagement which will cost you https://t.co/W1pnk7IvwM – Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) 1618898776000 ‘Fine notice writings are dangerous’. A thread. A quick thread on today’s announcement by the Government of India (GoI) to open Covid vaccination for those above https://t.co/EhfU2MR7Fx – R. Ramakumar (@ramakumarr) 1618846450000 Search for loans In a dizzying rush of sycophanism, somewhere Chacha Lehru feels left out today! https://t.co/HZlf1LkRdC – Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) 1618846622000 All the opposition leaders who climb on top of each other to get the credit for Modi’s decision, remind me of the fact that https://t.co/i8DYiChSXe – Anand Ranganathan (@ ARanganathan72) 1618849747000 Too little late? Today’s decisions by Modi Govt are an admission of failure, also, allowing procurement states, incentives for vaccines p https://t.co/sA99eAxzvY – Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) 1618843177000 Some prophecies, this Prediction in advance. Now that the government has opened the vaccination age criteria, states will say how w https://t.co/5EbBEybf5s – (@kushal_mehra) 1618849968000 ‘Everyone is a vaccine expert these days’ It was said of India that everyone is a doctor. Now we have progressed. All are a virologist, public https://t.co/jYnmj01rEW – stable sahante (@sushantsareen) 1618848438000 ‘Can billionaires show their deep pockets for humanity?’ Now that the government has put the vaccine on the open market, can our Forbes billionaires save some https://t.co/eKh2ocYDUE – Arunava Sinha (@arunava) 1618841009000 Modi Vaccine, Adani Ventilator, Ambani Oxygen. Let’s hope and pray that Rahul Gandhi does not take Covid. – Anand Ranganathan (@ ARanganathan72) 1618395241000







