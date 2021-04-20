International
Hong Kong To Release Transport Pilot COVID-19 Rules
Hong Kong is adjusting its rules for airline crew quarantine when it comes to cargo pilots. The Special Administrative Region will waive a 14-day quarantine requirement for Hong Kong-based crews if they are fully vaccinated (with exceptions). Announced on Friday, this new policy will allow Cathay Pacific to increase its cheaper and cargo-only flights, as they were previously required by quarantine rules for its pilots.
The vaccinated consignment team may be quarantined
The Hong Kong government has eased its quarantine measures for cargo crews since Friday, April 16th. According to Transport Waves, pilots and other onboard personnel who are fully vaccinated are now exempt from a 14-day quarantine upon their return to Hong Kong. There is an exception to this new policy, however, as it excludes crews who have had a shift in the UK or South Africa.
Prior to this last change, a quarantine exemption for freight crews was for those making stops in Anchorage, Alaska. Now, however, it has spread to six countries: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Thailand – countries where transmission is considered low-risk. However, despite the quarantine waiver, teams must stay away from local communities during these outages.
Welcome news to Cathay Pacific
For Cathay Pacific and its cargo operations, this is very welcome news. Previously, pilots and crew would have to stay in a hotel for two weeks after returning from duty overseas. After 14 days of quarantine would be seven days of medical supervision. For Cathay Pacific passenger operations, this has meant duty periods of up to 49 days for some crew members. This consists of a three-week work period followed by two weeks of quarantine and another two weeks of leave.
Cathay Pacific Cargo will benefit by being able to increase its passenger and cargo operations only, gradually restoring a full carrier schedule. LoadStar Notes that the airline has had to cut 25% of its cargo capacity since the crew quarantine requirement went into effect on 20 February. The policy even had the effect of increasing the airline’s monthly money burn by about $ 50 million.
Cathay Pacific operates 20 Boeing 747 transport vessels – 14 of which are -8F younger, with six others -400F. These freight carriers, in addition to a considerable fleet of passengers, with all the large bodies, were considered the fifth largest cargo carrier in terms of volume before the health crisis.
We welcome the announcement of governments… These changes enable us to increase our cargo passenger flight operations and only for cargo with immediate effect and gradually restore the full schedule of cargo carriers. We are reviewing crew resources for May and will announce our freight carrier schedule as soon as possible. ” -Cathay Pacific via Load star
The airline adds that it is “Fully aware” of the impact these measures have had on its partners and carriers, thanking them for their patience and continued support.
FedEx will also benefit
FedEx will also be happy with this news. Reuters reported that the transportation company relocated many of its pilots based in Hong Kong to San Francisco so that they would not be isolated from their families.
A memo stated that the company would cover hotel costs and out-of-pocket expenses for pilots and their families in San Francisco while at the same time continuing to pay their accommodation allowances in Hong Kong. The move was implemented to allow Hong Kong-based crew members to see their families after they finished a trip.
With the change in Hong Kong policy, these pilots could be relocated once again from San Francisco back to Hong Kong.
What do you think about this policy? Should other countries with strict quarantine requirements for the crew consider doing something similar? Tell us in the comments.
