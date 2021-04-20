Coronavirus LIVE: No blockage on UP; SC stands on high court order for 5 cities





Coronavirus live updates: India reported a slight drop of 259,170 in the number of fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday, according to MoHFW. With this, India’s Covid account has hit up to 15,321,089 cases. India, however, reported the highest peak ever on single day in Covid-related deaths with 1,761 casualties. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 180,550. The country now has over 2 million active cases.

The Department of Health stated that Maharashtra witnessed a decrease in its daily Covid-19 number recording 58,924 fresh infections; a day after reporting the highest number of 68,631 cases on Sunday. However, 351 people were exposed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. D.elhi recorded 240 deaths in the last 24 hours, much higher than the 161 reported the day before. The city saw 23,686 cases per day. The city is facing an extreme crisis of hospital beds, especially with ventilators and ICU beds. Delhi currently has 19,499 beds reserved for Covid patients. Of these, only 3,303 are free. Out of 1,439 fan beds, only 26 are empty and out of 2,969 ICU beds without fan, only 32 are free. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing a week-long blockade in the city, said Delhi’s ability to receive more patients was almost exhausted.

The five states most affected by the total cases are Maharashtra (3,898,262), Kerala (1,253,068), Karnataka (1,176,850), Tamil Nadu (1,002,392) and Andhra Pradesh (968,000).

World coronavirus update: Cases of coronavirus are rising non-stop across the globe with 142,685,761 infected with the deadly disease. While 121,399,094 have recovered, 3,042,834 have died so far. The US remains the most hit country with 32,149,181, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has increased the highest number of new cases to 1,532,388, followed by the US (493,159) and Brazil (460,528).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos