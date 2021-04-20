International
This holiday hotspot wants to offer you Covid kick with your vacation
At the beginning of the year, vaccine tourism was an ugly concept that saw the rich and well connected using their positions to get Covid-19 inoculations ahead of those who needed them most. But it now appears set to have entered the mainstream, with a tourist hotspot in the Indian Ocean confirming plans to openly link the strikes to the deployment of aircraft.
The Maldives is promising holiday-related vaccination packages in the coming months as part of what tourism officials in the sun-kissed archipelago are calling 3V tourism: visit, vaccination and vacation.
The country’s tourism minister, Dr Abdulla Mausoom, says the plan is to offer visitors two doses of the vaccine. This means that people will be stimulated not only to visit the country, which depends extremely heavily on tourism revenue, but also to stay there, at considerable cost, for a few weeks while waiting for their second dose. .
The Maldives was one of the first countries to reopen completely to tourists; its tourism authorities have set a target of 1.5 million tourist arrivals this year. So far in 2021, close to 350,000 people have traveled there for leisure, most coming from India a country destroyed by Covid-19.
First line tourism workers
According to Mausoom, nearly 90 percent of first-line tourism workers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The main idea of tourism is open is to provide a reasonably safe tourism [experience] with minimal inconvenience. So once the country is vaccinated, then we will switch to 3V tourism, he told the Times of India.
While there is no date when the 3V program can start, the minister emphasizes that it will not last as everyone is inoculated all Maldives residents. So far, 4.8 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated.
The Maldives has signed up to the World Health Organizations program Covax, which wants to provide a supply of vaccine doses to nations that cannot provide theirs. But the WHO is against setting vaccine doses for leisure travel; its general manager, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned last week of a shocking imbalance in vaccinations around the world. On average in high-income countries, almost one in four people has received a Covid-19 vaccine, he said. In low-income countries, one in more than 500.
While the Maldives is the first country to formally plan a holiday vaccine program, other countries have also used the promise of a strike to lure people into their direction.
Rich people
According to numerous reports, wealthy people have traveled to the UAE to get vaccines. Among them was the head of Canada’s largest pension fund, Mark Machin, who resigned in February after being vaccinated in Dubai, despite his governments’ advice not to travel.
Vaccinations in Dubai opened in March for anyone aged 40 and over who had a residence visa in Dubai; they are also available to all UAE natives over the age of 16. But the only official way for people to get vaccinated in Dubai is by becoming a resident, and for months the country has been running a campaign to encourage foreigners to work remotely from Dubai for a year.
Anyone earning more than 4,000 a month can apply for a 12-month visa to work from Dubai for a fee of less than 600 and the visa entitles them to be vaccinated in accordance with the country distribution plan. Typically, visas also have multiple entries, which means holders can come and go as they wish.
