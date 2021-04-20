Content Editor – Greenpeace International (Deadline May 3, 2021) »Content Editor – Greenpeace International (Deadline May 3, 2021)

Description

Greenpeace International is hiring a digital media specialist for our global communications hub in the EMEA region

You will be a communicator with a deep understanding of digital media and the global news agenda. You will be able to strategize, plan and package stories for international audiences. With an ability to write dense content, an eye for powerful images, you will be able to demonstrate understanding and passion for using social media: how to use, track and analyze it. Creating compelling, influential and conversational content to help change energy and inspire change will be second nature to you. You will be able to identify the opportunities and risks associated with Greenpeace and have a broad understanding of social and political issues in the Europe region of the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with unique experience engaging audiences in countries in Africa. sub-Saharan and the Middle East and North Africa.

You will work closely with partner centers in the Americas and the APAC regions to host a 24/7 newsroom, answering questions, distributing compelling content across Greenpeace International digital platforms (currently mainly Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and website). And if that’s not enough, you will also support a global network of Greenpeace offices and campaign project teams to plan and deliver effective communications.

This is a full-time position and is offered for 12 months (with the possibility of extension subject to review). You can be based in any country that has a Greenpeace Organization (subject to agreement) with preference for candidates based in Kenya, Senegal or South Africa.

Success in this role will depend on having a proactive, open and collaborative approach to working with colleagues around the world and a commitment to the principles of equality, diversity and justice.

What will be your tasks (in short):

Based on material produced primarily by Greenpeace regional national offices (NROs), you will expand the reach and impact of campaigns by curing and repackaging content for use across Greenpeace Internationals digital platforms. You will also provide expertise and creativity to support NROs, campaign projects and allies to amplify their message identifying news and article angles and creating effective communication plans and results. You will address external and internal questions, actively oversee and engage traditional and social media, assist in running a global committee planning calendar, and respond to disruptive external events and organizational risks. You will keep trends up to date and share knowledge with colleagues throughout the Greenpeace network.

By playing an important role in ensuring the health of our digital channels, you will work collaboratively to guide best practices and encourage the broad team to maintain a winning digital presence.