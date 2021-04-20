Content Editor – Greenpeace International (Deadline May 3, 2021) »Content Editor – Greenpeace International (Deadline May 3, 2021)

International
Description
Greenpeace International is hiring a digital media specialist for our global communications hub in the EMEA region
You will be a communicator with a deep understanding of digital media and the global news agenda. You will be able to strategize, plan and package stories for international audiences. With an ability to write dense content, an eye for powerful images, you will be able to demonstrate understanding and passion for using social media: how to use, track and analyze it. Creating compelling, influential and conversational content to help change energy and inspire change will be second nature to you. You will be able to identify the opportunities and risks associated with Greenpeace and have a broad understanding of social and political issues in the Europe region of the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with unique experience engaging audiences in countries in Africa. sub-Saharan and the Middle East and North Africa.
You will work closely with partner centers in the Americas and the APAC regions to host a 24/7 newsroom, answering questions, distributing compelling content across Greenpeace International digital platforms (currently mainly Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and website). And if that’s not enough, you will also support a global network of Greenpeace offices and campaign project teams to plan and deliver effective communications.
This is a full-time position and is offered for 12 months (with the possibility of extension subject to review). You can be based in any country that has a Greenpeace Organization (subject to agreement) with preference for candidates based in Kenya, Senegal or South Africa.
Success in this role will depend on having a proactive, open and collaborative approach to working with colleagues around the world and a commitment to the principles of equality, diversity and justice.
What will be your tasks (in short):
Based on material produced primarily by Greenpeace regional national offices (NROs), you will expand the reach and impact of campaigns by curing and repackaging content for use across Greenpeace Internationals digital platforms. You will also provide expertise and creativity to support NROs, campaign projects and allies to amplify their message identifying news and article angles and creating effective communication plans and results. You will address external and internal questions, actively oversee and engage traditional and social media, assist in running a global committee planning calendar, and respond to disruptive external events and organizational risks. You will keep trends up to date and share knowledge with colleagues throughout the Greenpeace network.
By playing an important role in ensuring the health of our digital channels, you will work collaboratively to guide best practices and encourage the broad team to maintain a winning digital presence.
Requests
Main responsibilities
- Content coordination and strategic input to sharpen plans and implement results.
- Mhave a strong understanding and up-to-date knowledge of the digital media landscape.
- Build / support relationships with internal stakeholders and external media influencers to facilitate strong projects and communications.
- Use media analysis and tracking to identify opportunities for a responsible campaign and impact on relevant public discourse. And to manage risks.
- Support protocols and standards that prioritize equality, diversity, inclusion and fairness in our work and champion best practices and high quality results in our global communications.
- Write, modify, and elevate ideas to create impactful experiences consistent with our global history and program priorities
- Plan and deliver social media results and community management to deepen relationships and inform and engage new supporters, partners, allies and influencers.
Contact information
This is an exciting position in a distributed team operating in a dynamic internal and external context. You will need to be a flexible and organized beginner with the ability to work from home. It is a role for someone who is passionate about news, storytelling and working with others to engage audiences and foster social change.
You can see the full job description here. To apply, please attach your CV and cover letter here. The deadline for applications is May 3, 2021
For additional questions regarding vacancy or the recruitment process, you can contact our recruitment team [email protected]
Greenpeace International is an equal opportunity employer with a long commitment to providing a work environment that respects the dignity and worth of each individual. We recognize and appreciate the benefits and strengths that diversity brings to our employees and the entire organization, and we thrive in an environment that encourages respect and trust. We do not discriminate on the basis of employment opportunities or practices based on age, origin, nationality, color, disability, ethnicity, family or marital status, gender identity or expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation , veteran status, or any other legally protected trait and would like to invite you in particular to apply
