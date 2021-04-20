International
Cyber agency urges Indian Facebook users to increase account privacy after global data leak – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: The country’s cyber security agency CERT-In has advised Facebook users to tighten their account privacy settings after a recent global ‘data removal’ incident on the social media platform was revealed. about 61 Indian loops.
“As the Facebook platform grows and grows, parts of your account may become public. Data may also be collected and shared in ways you do not know,” the Indian Computer Response Team, or CERT-In, said in a statement. public released on Monday.
Arms the arm of federal technology to fight cyber attacks and protect Indian cyberspace against fraudulent attacks and piracy and similar cyber attacks.
“Beenshte reported that globally there has been a large-scale leak of Facebook profile information. The information on display includes email addresses, profile ID, full name, occupation, phone numbers and date of birth.”
According to Facebook, the scrapped information does not include financial information, health information or passwords, however information from more than 450 million unique Facebook profiles globally, including approximately 61 Indian individuals, has been made publicly available in numerous free cybercrime forums , “the councilor said as he explained the violation.
A cyber security expert had spoken about this internet leak earlier this month, which was acknowledged by the company, stating that “these are old data that was previously reported in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019 “.
CERT-In said Facebook has claimed that this ‘data cleansing’ occurred using the platform’s ‘contacts importer’ feature, which allows users to find other users using their phone numbers.
“Facebook stated that this feature was changed in September 2019, after the revelation that the threat actors were abusing the function.
“However, as Facebook modified its function in 2019 to prevent this type of abuse, the phone numbers of 450 million global users had already been collected by malicious actors, along with other identifying information on users,” she said.
Deregulating the term ‘data cleansing’, the advisor said it refers to the process of using automated software or scripts to collect public information from sites, such as any information that users make publicly available on their profiles such as names. , city, profession, among others.
“Cybercriminals can remove data from sites for a variety of purposes, including spamming, gathering information and social engineering attacks.”
“They can also sell abandoned data for a profit to other cybercriminals, marketing companies or call centers,” she said.
The advisor, while urging users of this popular social media platform to follow good cyber hygiene practices, also said that Facebook has advised individuals to “ensure that their privacy settings reflect the information they want to share publicly and who they want to be able to look up by phone number “.
Facebook, he added, has also recommended account holders to enable two-factor authentication also known as 2FA.
It also recommended that users can consider changing their profile settings to “private” or “friends” only after data collectors could use an individual’s “public” information to “match and combine data from infringement” others to access even more of their personal information and accounts “.
It also asked users to adjust their settings with those who can find and contact them on Facebook and to consider whether to put them all on “friends” or stricter for a stronger security.
In a similar incident reported in March 2018, Facebook data of over 5.62 Indian loops is suspected to have been compromised after the UK-based Cambridge Analytica had accessed the information of around 87 million users worldwide.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating this data breach with allegations of election fraud and manipulation from the illegal harvesting of Indian user data.
India is among the largest markets for Facebook and its group companies, WhatsApp and Instagram, and according to government data, the country has 41 Facebook users, 53 WhatsApp users and 21 Instagram users.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]