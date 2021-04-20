Cyber ​​agency urges Indian Facebook users to increase account privacy after global data leak – The New Indian Express

from PTI

NEW DELHI: The country’s cyber security agency CERT-In has advised Facebook users to tighten their account privacy settings after a recent global ‘data removal’ incident on the social media platform was revealed. about 61 Indian loops.

“As the Facebook platform grows and grows, parts of your account may become public. Data may also be collected and shared in ways you do not know,” the Indian Computer Response Team, or CERT-In, said in a statement. public released on Monday.

Arms the arm of federal technology to fight cyber attacks and protect Indian cyberspace against fraudulent attacks and piracy and similar cyber attacks.

“Beenshte reported that globally there has been a large-scale leak of Facebook profile information. The information on display includes email addresses, profile ID, full name, occupation, phone numbers and date of birth.”

According to Facebook, the scrapped information does not include financial information, health information or passwords, however information from more than 450 million unique Facebook profiles globally, including approximately 61 Indian individuals, has been made publicly available in numerous free cybercrime forums , “the councilor said as he explained the violation.

A cyber security expert had spoken about this internet leak earlier this month, which was acknowledged by the company, stating that “these are old data that was previously reported in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019 “.

CERT-In said Facebook has claimed that this ‘data cleansing’ occurred using the platform’s ‘contacts importer’ feature, which allows users to find other users using their phone numbers.

“Facebook stated that this feature was changed in September 2019, after the revelation that the threat actors were abusing the function.

“However, as Facebook modified its function in 2019 to prevent this type of abuse, the phone numbers of 450 million global users had already been collected by malicious actors, along with other identifying information on users,” she said.

Deregulating the term ‘data cleansing’, the advisor said it refers to the process of using automated software or scripts to collect public information from sites, such as any information that users make publicly available on their profiles such as names. , city, profession, among others.

“Cybercriminals can remove data from sites for a variety of purposes, including spamming, gathering information and social engineering attacks.”

“They can also sell abandoned data for a profit to other cybercriminals, marketing companies or call centers,” she said.

The advisor, while urging users of this popular social media platform to follow good cyber hygiene practices, also said that Facebook has advised individuals to “ensure that their privacy settings reflect the information they want to share publicly and who they want to be able to look up by phone number “.

Facebook, he added, has also recommended account holders to enable two-factor authentication also known as 2FA.

It also recommended that users can consider changing their profile settings to “private” or “friends” only after data collectors could use an individual’s “public” information to “match and combine data from infringement” others to access even more of their personal information and accounts “.

It also asked users to adjust their settings with those who can find and contact them on Facebook and to consider whether to put them all on “friends” or stricter for a stronger security.

In a similar incident reported in March 2018, Facebook data of over 5.62 Indian loops is suspected to have been compromised after the UK-based Cambridge Analytica had accessed the information of around 87 million users worldwide.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating this data breach with allegations of election fraud and manipulation from the illegal harvesting of Indian user data.

India is among the largest markets for Facebook and its group companies, WhatsApp and Instagram, and according to government data, the country has 41 Facebook users, 53 WhatsApp users and 21 Instagram users.