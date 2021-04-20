Triple increase in Covid beds in Delhi since April 3: Sisodia





Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that there had been a threefold increase in the total number of Covid-19 beds in the city’s hospitals since April 3, and that about 2,700 more beds would be added within the next six days, according to the statement. concerns about the increase in Covid-19 cases. The Covid-19 situation in the city is alarming. We are now registering about 25,000 new cases a day. Going by the rate of increase of cases, it seems that the number of daily cases will soon increase to 28,000 -30,000. In the last 4-5 days, we have been working 24 hours in providing hospital beds for Covid-19 patients. We are also adding Covid-19 beds. On April 3, we had 6,071 beds in the city. So far, we have 19,101 beds. We have increased the beds three times on a war base in such a short time, said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s nodal minister for Covid-19 management and inter-ministerial co-ordination, at a press conference . Read also | Kejriwal says he will work with MCD to defeat Covid, the blame game starts right after His comments came amid concerns about the extent to which hospital beds are occupied in the city. As of noon on Tuesday, government data said there were 19,124 Covid-19 beds in the city, of which 16,661 (87.12%) were occupied, and only 32 ICU beds remained in the city, out of a total of 4,447 . On Monday, the DRDO facility opened and all 250 beds were occupied within four hours. In that center, another 250 beds are expected. The total capacity of Covid-19 city beds will increase by about 2,700 in the next 5-6 days, Sisodia said. He named several government hospitals in Delhi – Burari Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, DDU Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Raja Harishchandra Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital – which are likely to witness the increase in the capacity of 19-day beds in Covid. . On Monday, HT reported that the Delhi government health department had issued an order directing the 11 Covid-19 hospitals run by the Delhi government to increase their total ward beds by 1,979 and ICU beds by 915. were listed in order . Addressing concerns about the burden of healthcare infrastructure, Sisodia said, We urge people not to panic. Do not rush to the hospital to be diagnosed Covid-19 positive. If severe symptoms occur, then consult a physician and consider checking for hospital availability on the app (Delhi governments mobile app) and only then go to the hospital. Running from one hospital to another exhausts patients and also burdens hospitals. Also, we have received a large number of complaints from patient attendants that doctors are not monitoring patients regularly. But it is not so. Please understand that you cannot identify doctors wearing PPE kits. Therefore please do not have such misconceptions. Doctors are doing their best and are fully invested in their work, risking their lives.

