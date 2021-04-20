Man posing as ‘sugar fathers’ agent to trick women into having sex with inmates, fined, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – A man who claimed to be an agent for “sugar rich fathers” and cheated on at least 11 women to have sex with him was sentenced on Tuesday (April 20th) to 3 years in prison and a $ 20,000 fine. De Beers Wong Tian Jun, 39, pleaded guilty last month to 10 counts, including fraud and criminal threats. 26 other charges were considered during the sentence. District Judge John Ng described Wong as a multiple offender who had cheated on women for his sexual pleasure. “A well-crafted and well-executed plan over 10 months makes such acts particularly deserving of punishment,” the judge said. In 2015, Wong looked through online sex worker ads and realized he could not afford their services. The Singaporean then devised a plan to create a post on the Locanto classified internet site, seeking paid escorts to provide sexual services for “sugar daddies” – wealthy older men willing to brag to women new in exchange for their company. At least 11 women between the ages of 18 and 24 responded to his ad between April 2015 and January 2016. Wong told them there were clients who could pay them between $ 8,000 and $ 20,000 a month for their services. The truth was that he had no clients and lied so he could have sex with women without having to pay them. After taking nude photos of women or filming his sexual acts with them, Wong would threaten them with proliferation if they did not engage in sexual activity with him again. One of the victims, a 24-year-old woman, met Wong at a branch of Hotel 81 on October 18, 2015. When she expressed reluctance to send nude pictures of herself, he told her, “All my girls take poor pictures so you will be at a last loss.” She then sent him two photos. He then lied that he needed to have sex with her in order to evaluate her performance towards his clients. She agreed to meet him after he said a potential client had paid his last sugar babe $ 16,000. The woman started having anxiety attacks after this incident. She was later diagnosed with anxiety management disorder. She begged Wong to delete her photos on January 30, 2016. The leader then said he would only do so if she agreed to “provide sexual services to him”. When the woman told him she was doing him a “favor” by not going to the police, Wong replied, “Now I have to pass your photos to my friends; if anything happens to me, they will use the photos as they wish. “ Terrified, the woman filed a police report on February 3, 2016. Deputy Public Prosecutors Cheng Yuxi and Tan Pei Wei demanded at least 2 years in prison for Wong’s “carefully thought-out scheme”, stressing the premeditation involved in his actions against multiple victims for 10 months. Wong Genesa Tan’s lawyer said he was diagnosed with the disorder disorder that contributed to his violations and that he has repented. Wong will start serving his sentence after two weeks. In the meantime, he remains on bail.







