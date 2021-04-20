Jammu and Kashmir administration implements new curbs to handle growing Covid-19 cases





The administration of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has set up a new set of curbs to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Union territory. The Office of the Governor-General (LG) Manoj Sinha has issued new guidelines for public transport and public places such as shopping malls, shopping malls, shopping malls and has extended a previously imposed night curfew. Field in public transport Public transport services including matador, minibuses, buses moving to Jammu & Kashmir will be allowed to operate at 50% of its authorized seating capacity. Police supervisors in the district have been tasked with ensuring that this goal is respected. Braking in public places Only 50% of shops in market complexes, bazaars and shopping malls within the municipal boundaries or the boundaries of local urban bodies will be open on an alternative basis, operating in a rotation system. J&K LG Manoj Sinha directed the district magistrates to set up a mechanism to implement this in consultation with local market associations, if possible. District magistrates of all districts will set up a mechanism to implement this, preferably in consultation with local market associations, he wrote on Tuesday. Night siege The night siege, which was in effect in eight districts from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., will extend to all boundaries of local municipal / urban bodies in all 20 J&K neighborhoods. Sinha had held a summit on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation, after which the decision was made to suspend personal classes in schools, colleges and universities until May 15th. Sinha also urged officials to test all incoming passengers and restrict public gatherings. All these steps were taken by the administration as the territories of the Union every day Covid-19 crossed 1500 in the last 2 days. J&K registered a total of 1,516 new Covid-19 cases on April 19 and 6 deaths, with the Jammu district recording the highest number of cases at 768, followed by Kashmir at 748.

