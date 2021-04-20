Know the time, what is allowed and what is forbidden





The Telangana government decided to impose a night curfew in the state from Tuesday through April 30 to control the spread of Covid-19. The curfew will be in effect from 9am to 5pm the next day, says the Government Order (GC) issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The order will take effect immediately. The government made the decision a day after the Telangana Supreme Court gave 48 hours to decide on imposing a curfew or overnight blockade. The court had made it clear that if the government fails to make a decision, it will issue the appropriate orders. All offices, firms, shops, institutions, restaurants, etc. They will close at 8 p.m., says GO. However, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacies and those dealing with the provision of essential services such as print and electronic media, telecommunications, Internet services, transmission and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services, delivery of all goods through e-commerce, gas stations, LPG, CNG, oil and gas stations, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sewerage, cold storage and storage services, private security services and production units or services require continuous process are excluded. The movement of all persons is prohibited from 9 pm onwards. Officials of the Government of India and the Government of Telangana in the emergency service, all private medical staff such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital service providers, pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care and persons coming from / go to airports, train stations, bus stations will be excluded from the production of valid ticket. There will be no restrictions on the intra-state and intra-state movement / transport of essential and non-essential goods. Public transport services, including vehicles and taxis, will be allowed to operate within the allotted time for the transport of categories of people excluded from the state. The GO says any violation will result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as other applicable laws.

