CCTV shows when a railroad worker abducted a child from a train track – Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – Pictures of hair raising published Monday show moment oneIndian Railwaythe employee rushed to save the life of a child who had fallen on the rails.

CCTV video, posted on Twitter from IndiaMinistry of Railways, showed a station worker at Vangani Station in Mumbai running to rescue a child while a train coming towards them was speeding.

The worker lifted the child on the platform a few moments before the train had hit.

The ministry praised the employee, painter Mayur Shelkhe, as a “good Samaritan”.

“We applaud his exemplary courage and greatest dedication to the task,” they added in the tweet.

Indian Railways is the fourth largest railway operator in the world and India’s largest employer.

On March 25, 2020, the rail network wassuspended for the first time in 167 yearswhen Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide blockade over the coronavirus pandemic.

The following month,the railway operator announced the plansto turn up to 20,000 old train carts into isolation wards for patients as the virus spreads.

India is currently dealing with a second wave coronavirus exacerbation. On Sunday, the country reported 261,500 new cases – its highest one-day figure to date, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

