Covid-19 News: Live Updates – The New York Times

An attempt to vaccinate older people in New York in February. Credit … James Estrin / The New York Times

The United States has come a long way since Covid-19 vaccines first arrived in hospitals and long-term care facilities in December. More than 209 million doses have been administered.

But the next phase of distribution will bring new challenges, and some scientists and health officials worry that some of the most vulnerable people, including those 65 and older, may have trouble competing for a stroke now that everyone adults are qualified for inoculation.

Cindy A. Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida, said adding more young people to the mix may prompt the opening of more mass vaccination sites, but that those sites may be intimidating or uncomfortable for older people or for anyone who is particularly vulnerable to the virus.

I think there are some people who want to get the vaccine, but they are still very concerned about exposure to other people, Dr Prins said. The situation is a bit strange, it seemed like: Stay away from everyone, but please come here to our massive vaccine clinic.

As it stands, older adults are the most vaccinated age group in the country. However, about one-fifth of those 65 and older, a group that is particularly vulnerable to serious complications and death from the virus, did not receive a single shot. Among them are some residents of long-term care institutions, who have represented more than a third of all coronavirus deaths in the United States.

There are many reasons qualified people may not be vaccinated, including prolonged short supply issues, limited access to vaccination sites, and confusing appointment reservation procedures. Some older people may also be reluctant or willing to take a hit.

Dr Prins added that some older adults can wait until their regular doctors or other healthcare providers can give them the vaccine.

There may be people who are not necessarily connected to the house, but maybe they do not drive the car, Dr Prins said. It may not be easy and convenient for them to get somewhere to be vaccinated.

Dr. Lisa Cooper, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equality, suggested health officials could encourage young people to help them vaccinate older people in their lifetime.

She said: We need to start asking younger people, Where is your mother? Your grandmother? Have they all received the vaccines yet? If not, we have some slots and we want your whole family to be here.