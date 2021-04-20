International
Covid-19 News: Live Updates – The New York Times
The United States has come a long way since Covid-19 vaccines first arrived in hospitals and long-term care facilities in December. More than 209 million doses have been administered.
But the next phase of distribution will bring new challenges, and some scientists and health officials worry that some of the most vulnerable people, including those 65 and older, may have trouble competing for a stroke now that everyone adults are qualified for inoculation.
Cindy A. Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida, said adding more young people to the mix may prompt the opening of more mass vaccination sites, but that those sites may be intimidating or uncomfortable for older people or for anyone who is particularly vulnerable to the virus.
I think there are some people who want to get the vaccine, but they are still very concerned about exposure to other people, Dr Prins said. The situation is a bit strange, it seemed like: Stay away from everyone, but please come here to our massive vaccine clinic.
As it stands, older adults are the most vaccinated age group in the country. However, about one-fifth of those 65 and older, a group that is particularly vulnerable to serious complications and death from the virus, did not receive a single shot. Among them are some residents of long-term care institutions, who have represented more than a third of all coronavirus deaths in the United States.
There are many reasons qualified people may not be vaccinated, including prolonged short supply issues, limited access to vaccination sites, and confusing appointment reservation procedures. Some older people may also be reluctant or willing to take a hit.
Dr Prins added that some older adults can wait until their regular doctors or other healthcare providers can give them the vaccine.
There may be people who are not necessarily connected to the house, but maybe they do not drive the car, Dr Prins said. It may not be easy and convenient for them to get somewhere to be vaccinated.
Dr. Lisa Cooper, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equality, suggested health officials could encourage young people to help them vaccinate older people in their lifetime.
She said: We need to start asking younger people, Where is your mother? Your grandmother? Have they all received the vaccines yet? If not, we have some slots and we want your whole family to be here.
For more than a year, Cambodia managed to escape the heavy burden of the coronavirus. Then, the government says, came the quarantine evaders.
In late February, four Chinese nationals who were undergoing mandatory quarantine at a luxury hotel in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, bribed a security guard to let them leave before the end of their two-week stay, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen. Two of the four were later tested positive for coronavirus.
The cluster, linked to the most contagious variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in Britain, quickly spread to about 30 other Chinese nationals in Cambodia and then radiated to the community. On Monday, Cambodian health authorities reported a record 624 new infections confirmed, with nearly 6,500 people infected since the outbreak began on February 20th. The death toll was 45, all recorded this year.
A representative of the World Health Organization in Cambodia has said the blast could turn into a national tragedy, given the countries’ poor health care services.
In an effort to control it, Phnom Penh launched a two-week blockade Thursday that barred people from leaving their homes in addition to work, grocery shopping and medical treatment. The connection began during the Khmer New Year, Cambodia’s largest holiday.
But even as security guards allowing the Chinese out of quarantine were quickly arrested, quarantine barriers were not punished because there was no law to prosecute them at the time, said Mr. Hun Sen.
That changed last month with the passage of a new law that makes violations of pandemic measures punishable by up to $ 5,000 in fines or 20 years in prison. At least a dozen people have been arrested under the new law. Although the government says it is necessary to protect against the virus, rights groups have criticized the sentences as disproportionate.
They also say provisions of the law such as banning rallies can easily abused by Mr. Hun Sen, who has become increasingly authoritarian during his 35 years in power. A state of emergency law he passed last April in response to the pandemic gave him broad powers to restrict civil liberties and target political opponents.
With the nation at a standstill and two of the country’s largest industries, clothing manufacturing and tourism, devastated by the pandemic, Cambodians are preparing for more pain. Mao Vet, a security guard at Phnom Penh who earns $ 200 a month, worries about how long he will be able to keep his job.
“I’m very concerned that the infection is out of control,” he said.
Last year it destroyed independent restaurants across the United States and underscored how unprepared they were for a digital world.
It is no longer enough to maintain basic websites or Instagram accounts with well-lit grocery photos. Bosses and owners have had to add regular orders, shipment scheduling, gift card sales and other e-commerce opportunities.
It is therefore a milestone for restaurant technology. Dozens of companies set up to help independent restaurants and traders survive have started or escalated sharply after finding their services in urgent demand.
Amid questions about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines made in China, researchers in China are testing the safety and efficacy of mixing two different Covid-19 shots.
The trial, which included 120 healthy participants over the age of 18, involved administering a dose of a vaccine developed by CanSinoBIO followed weeks later by a vaccine made by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, according to a clinical trial record this month. . These are two of the five vaccines used in China.
With more and more vaccines being authorized worldwide, researchers have begun testing the efficacy of mixtures by different vaccine makers. Some shots are being mixed in clinical trials, while others are being tested in animals.
A senior Chinese official said this month that it may be necessary to administer Chinas vaccines in higher doses or use them alongside other vaccines because of their lower effectiveness. The official, Gao Fu, later said his comments were misunderstood.
Brazilian officials have said that the effectiveness rate of CoronaVac, made by the Chinese company Sinovac, was 50 percent, barely meeting the World Health Organization’s threshold for widespread use. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been found to be 90 percent effective, according to researchers.
Distributors in the UAE told Chinese vaccine maker Sinopharm last month that they were offering some people a third shot after discovering that some recipients of both doses had insufficient levels of antibodies.
Details of the trial were featured on ClinicalTrials.gov, a website under the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and were previously reported by Reuters.
