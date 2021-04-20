World War II veteran, professor helped children speak | Local News

Mike Schultz saw the horrible story with his own eyes and lived to tell about it.
The World War II veteran turned college professor, who built a new community of friends and took on new passions after retiring to Santa Fe, died earlier this month. He was 94 years old.
He was never in love with authority, said Schultzs son Richard Schultz. He had a bumper sticker for a while, which was a scientific version of that feeling. It said Subvert the Dominant Paradigm.
Schultz was born in Philadelphia in 1926 and grew up spending the summer on the beaches and curbs of Atlantic City, NJ. He retired to the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from high school and quickly found himself in France, marching in Germany with 60 to 100 pounds of weapons, ammunition and water cans on his back.
In a 2015 interview with New Mexico, he recalled that his unit was facing a concentration camp recently liberated in the spring of 1945.
What chocolate I had, I gave up. What soap I had given up. What cigarettes I had, I gave up, he said. All I wanted to do was make them better.
His son said he never bought products made in Germany for the rest of his life. After the war, Schultz graduated from Temple University through Bill GI in 1950. There, he met his wife Beatrice.
Schultz earned a doctorate in speech pathology and audiology from the University of Iowa while Beatrice, who died in 2014, earned a doctorate in speech communication.
She studied the social side of speech versus its physiological side, said Richard Shultz.
Elder Schultz taught speech and hearing instruction and oversaw research laboratories at several universities before working as director of hearing and speech for Boston Children’s Hospital from 1972-85. His lifelong job was to help children with disabilities speak and listen while exploring how the brain processes speech. Raising four children, he always organized summer vacations in Atlantic City.
In 1992, the couple retired to Santa Fe, and Schultz read several books at once, took long walks downtown, and took woodwork, even modifying a table to wrap around in the bathroom sink.
For most of his life, friends and family said Schultz did not talk about his experiences in World War II until he opened up through therapy and close friends groups at the end of his life.
Around 2000, he helped set up a men’s club on Tuesday night to discuss life before dinner and drinks. Schultz favored bourbon.
When he finally got up to talk about his military service, it was a real breakthrough for him to be able to do it, said his friend Al Schwartz. This was what the group was about and why he was such support for its creation and maintenance. The more Mike contributed to the men’s group, the more Mike got from the group as well.
In his workshop, Schultz worked to perfect the design of the wooden rocking chairs. It took a dozen attempts to complete a good one for his wife before he moved on to do them for himself and his children. Everyone is still shaking.
Everyone is a little different. He made some swing backwards or they feel different on your back, his son said. We have one in our house. My brother has one, and my two sisters have them. There are two others out there with friends and relatives.
