Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coast named two of the most beautiful road trips in the world





TWO WAYS in Ireland have been named among the most beautiful trips in the world – to anyone’s surprise. The famous Wild Atlantic Route takes you on a journey of 2,500 km to the west of Ireland, exploring stunning coastal areas, nearby mountains and cliffs and rolling fields, across nine counties and three provinces, from the Inishowen Peninsula of Donegal County in Kinsale, County Cork. It is one of the most photographed roads in Ireland, with some spectacular and famous sights to be found along the way, such as the Dingle Peninsula, the Moher Rocks and the Kerry Ring. Meanwhile, the Causeway Coast of Northern Ireland features some of the most attractive landscapes and historic cities in the north, including Belfast and Derry, and brings explorers to the famous Giant Trail, steeped in history and myth. Although a much shorter trip to about 120 miles, the Causeway Coast boasts stunning views like the Wild Atlantic Road – and both are now known for their sheer beauty in a new study that analyzed people’s favorite trips around the world. Using the number of Instagram photos taken per mile and analyzing over 7 million hashtags in the country, a study by Pentagon Motor Group discovered that the two Irish roads are one of the most popular road trips in the world. The study found that the Great Australian Ocean Road is the most beautiful road trip on the planet, with an incredible 1,321,570 hashtagged views on Instagram – or 8,418 images per mile. Big Sur in the US came in second, with 5,226 photos per mile, followed by Jebel Hafeet in the UAE with 4,840 photos per mile. Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Road came in at a very impressive 8th place, with 853 photos per mile, and the Causeway Coast Road to the north came in 19th place, with 244 photos per mile. Speaking on the results of the study, Pentagon Motor Group marketing director Jonathan Lingham said: “Despite the imminent question on international travel, road travel is still on the map, thanks to the luxury and comfort of our wheels. “Since there are so many driving holiday destinations around the globe, we were curious to find out which road is officially the most beautiful. It is great to see so many road trips worthy of buckets growing from around the world from Britain Great in Australia, and Norway in the US proves that everyone can jump in their car and start an epic adventure. The top 20 road trips in the world, according to a study by the Pentagon Motor Group, are as follows: 1. Great Ocean Road, Australia 8,418 photos per mile

2. Big Sur, USA 5,226 photos per mile

3. Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates 4,840 photos per mile

4. Hai Van Pass, Vietnam 4,298 photos per mile

5. Chapmans Peak Drive, South Africa 3,425 photos per mile

6. Blue Ridge Parkway, USA 1,148 photos per mile

7. Going-To-The-Sun Road, USA 940 photos per mile

8. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland 853 photos per mile

9. Olympic Loop Peninsula, USA 798 photos per mile

10. Icefields Parkway, Canada 781 photos per mile

11. Route 66, USA 780 photos per mile

12. Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse, Austria 677 photos per mile

13. Pacific Highway, Australia 657 miles per mile

14. Tioga Pass, USA 533 photos per mile

15. Military Road, MB 483 photographs per mile

16. Cabot Trail, Canada 466 miles per mile

17. Hana Highway, USA 345 photos per mile

18. Atlantic Road, Norway 294 photos per mile

19. Coastal Route Road, Northern Ireland 244 photographs per mile

20. North Coast 500, Scotland 226 photos per mile You can read the full report on the Pentagon Motor Group website here.







