The main investor has a history of legal problems

A major investor in the mysterious $ 100 million company that owns just one small deli in New Jersey has a history of legal trouble and ties to some people who have criminal convictions or have been sanctioned by regulators.
They include a lawyer, an accounting firm and a former stock broker who have done business with the company, Hometown International. They are affiliated with shareholder Peter Coker Sr., a 78-year-old North Carolina businessman.
Coker’s son, based in Hong Kong, Peter Coker Jr., is the chairman of Hometown International, whose Deli in your hometown of Paulsboro, New Jersey, has sold only about $ 35,000 in the last two years together.
Despite those few sales, Hometown International had nearly 8 million shares of unpaid shares. On Monday, the company shares rose 0.15% to $ 13.01.
Hometown International, which has been trading in the over-the-counter market since 2019, was catapulted out of obscurity last week after defense fund manager David Einhorn mentioned his bizarrely high capitalization in a letter to clients.
“Someone directed us to Hometown International (HWIN), which owns a single food in rural New Jersey … HWIN reached a market cap of $ 113 million on February 8,” Einhorn wrote in Thursday’s letter. “The biggest shareholder is also the CEO / CFO / Treasury and a Principal, who also happens to be the high school wrestling coach next to the food. Pastrami has to be amazing.”
Homeland shares typically see daily trading volume below 1,000 shares. In a few days he sees no trade. But on Friday, nearly 43,000 shares changed hands. Slightly less than 15,000 shares were traded on Monday.
Coker Network
Coker Sr. is one of the several major shareholders in Hometown International is mentioned in the Securities and Exchange Commission records, such as entities in Hong Kong and Macao, China.
Public records show that businesses in Hong Kong are all located on the same floor of the same building there. This is also the case for entities in Macau. In Hong Kong, an investor named Manoj Jain, of Maso Capital Partners, has the sole vote and investment power over Homeland International shares held by each of the three entities, the data show.
Coker Sr. personally holds 63,334 shares of common stock of Hometown, with a guarantee of another 1.26 million shares. Coker Sr.’s own company, Tryon Capital, is being paid $ 15,000 a month through a consulting contract with Hometown.
Coker Sr. has sued himself allegedly hiding money from creditors AND business-related fraud. He has denied wrongdoing in those cases, one of which was settled out of court in recent years in North Carolina. He did not return repeated requests for comment from CNBC.
His partner at Tryon Capital, Peter Reichard, in 2011 he entered a petition in a criminal case that led to his conviction for a scheme to illegally contribute thousands of dollars to the successful 2008 campaign of Bev Perdue, a Democrat who was elected that year as North Carolina’s first female governor.
The scheme involved using a fake advisory contract between Tryon Capital Ventures and a fast food franchisee that wanted to support Perdue. Coker Sr. was not charged in that case.
Reichard is also a managing member, with Coker Sr., of an entity called Europa Capital Investments, which owns 90,400 ordinary shares of Hometown International and has a guarantee of another 1.9 million shares.
A footnote to Hometown’s annual report, filed last month with the SEC, says Coker Sr. and Reichard “have a joint vote and investment power over the Company ‘s securities held by Europe”.
Reichard did not respond to a call for comment.
Two years before his plea deal in 2011, Reichard learned through a DNA test that his current father was the famous spiritual leader Ram Dass, author of the bestselling book “Be Here Now”. Dass, who while working in the 1960s as a professor of psychology at Harvard under his then name Richard Alpert, became with Timothy Leary a leading LSD researcher. He later traveled to India, where he became a disciple of a religion.
Coker Sr., meanwhile, was a star basketball player at North Carolina State University after a brilliant high school career in his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania and before starting his business career. At one point, he helped oversee the investment of pension funds in Bethlehem Steel already extinguished in Pennsylvania, according to his online biography.
He has also faced many legal problems over the years, including some beyond the business sphere.
In August 1992, then 49-year-old Coker Sr. was arrested in Allentown and charged “with prostitution and other offenses as he allegedly exposed himself to three girls while traveling around Central School”, The Morning Call reported at the time.
The newspaper, citing police, reported that Coker Sr. led up to two sisters, ages 14 and 10, and their 15-year-old cousin as they sat on their porch near an elementary school, and “called them in the car and tried to propose to them.”
Coker Sr. he soon allegedly drove his BMW to the girls, the newspaper said. The 14-year-old told The Morning Call that to stall for a while she pointed to her mother, who was on the street and told her “She will take care of you”.
The girl’s mother then approached the car and tried to pull out Coker Sr., grabbing a pile of hair in the process, the girl and police told the newspaper.
Coker Sr., who was injured shortly afterwards, was also charged with juvenile corruption and open debauchery in that case, The Morning Call reported in the article, which listed Coker’s address at the time, which appears in the records. public.
Data detailing the outcome of that case were not available to the public.
Malcolm Gross, an Allentown attorney who previously represented Coker Sr., told CNBC on Monday that he referred the businessman to a well-known criminal defense attorney in Allentown after Coker was arrested on the issue of improper exposure. That lawyer died in the late 1990s.
Allentown police on Monday said a search of their files found no evidence of Coker arrest.
Gross had represented Coker Sr. in litigation where he was sued by American Express Bank for nearly $ 900,000 in outstanding debt.
American Express Bank in 1992 indicted Coker Sr. for fraudulent relocation of hundreds of thousands of dollars of assets to prevent the collection of money he owed to the bank. He also accused him of filing for bankruptcy in bad faith, given the fact, American Express said, that he was the solvent at the time of his filing.
Also in 1992, The Morning Call reported that a corporation that owned Undeclared Transport furniture stores filed a lawsuit against Coker. Sr. and another former corporate official, who were accused of illegally receiving at least $ 1 million from the firm.
Coker Sr. had been vice president of the company, and his wife, Susan, was also defendant in the case, where she was allegedly paid nearly $ 43,000 in rent for a barn on their property in Macungie, Pennsylvania.
“We had not done what the Valley Advisers claimed, so this resolution is good for all parties,” said Coker Sr. in a press release at the time.
Accounting intrigues
A check of the SEC records and other documents by CNBC then revealed other curious details about Hometown International and the people associated with it.
Gregg Jaclin, was an already disobedient lawyer, previously linked to Hometown International during his early financial records sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and was prosecuted and convicted in federal court of fraud involving shell companies. This scheme preceded his work in relation to his hometown.
SEC records show that an assistant director on the commission emailed Coker Sr. in 2012 with questions about a firm called Troy Inc. Jaclin was sent that email.
The letter states, “We note that Peter Coker, your Chief Executive Officer and sole shareholder, is also a significant executive and / or shareholder of other shell companies that have recently submitted for Form 10 registration.”
Jaclin was cc’ed in an email in May 2014 by the SEC to Ramon Tejeda, CEO of TablacaleraYsidron, whose address in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is the same as an address used by Coker Sr.
Jaclin, who remains on federally supervised release, has not responded to requests for comment.
Homeland Auditors, Liggett & Webb, were censored and fined in August by the Public Company Accounting Supervisory Board. One of the firm’s accountants, James Liggett, was barred from associating with a registered public accounting firm, due to conduct unrelated to birthplace.
Liggett told CNBC “I do not remember” that he was involved in the Hometown data audit. He referred questions about working at the company to his former partner, Derek Webb, who did not respond to messages. The hometown annual report, filed last month, said Liggett & Webb have been the company’s auditors since 2015.
Hometown connection
James Patten, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as a financial analyst at Coker Sr. Tryon Capital, fought in high school with Hometown International CEO Paul Morina.
Patten is not permitted by FINRA, the regulator of the broker-dealer, to act as a stock broker or to associate with an intermediary trader, according to the regulator database.
Patten was subject to repeated disciplinary action by FINRA, which included non-compliance with an arbitration award of more than $ 753,000 for breach of securities laws, unauthorized trading, and seizure of a client account.
In 2006, he successfully appealed the sanctions issued by an SEC administrative law judge in a case where he was accused of manipulating the price of a stock listed on the Nasdaq.
Patten was defended in that case by Ira Sorkin, the best-known lawyer representing Ponzi scheme king Bernie Madoff, who died in jail last week.
Morina, who did not return repeated requests for comments, according to SEC records holds 1.5 million shares of the hometown common stock, which on paper are worth more than $ 20 million, given the current stock price.
Morina is also the principal of Paulsboro High School, and in addition is the coach of the renowned school wrestling team, which is a perennial contender for state championship titles. His brother, Carmel Morina, is the sheriff of Gloucester County, New Jersey, which includes Paulsboro.
Patten is the signatory of a letter, cited in SEC records, detailing the lease of the building in your Homeland Deli, which is the company’s sole business, by Mantua Creek Group. SEC records show that Paul Morina is also involved in the Mantua Creek Group.
The letter was sent to another Hometown executive, Christine Lindenmuth, who is a math teacher and administrator at Paulsboro High School.
Patten did not respond to a request for comment. Lindenmuth did not return repeated requests for comment.
Public records show Morina is the owner of the property that appears to be adjacent to the food, along with John Giovannitti, the athletic director of Paulsboro High School and High School, the principal of the junior high school, and president of Paulsboro district council.
Giovannitti did not return a request for comment.
