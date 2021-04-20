Some flakes are still in the forecast





The cold April weather is still in the area. Some flakes in the air will continue to make it feel and look more like Winter. Conditions will not feel much like normal Spring until the end of the week. today: Some early sun, then turning mostly cloudy with some snowfall or showers in the afternoon. Cold again. High: 44 Wind: VP around 10 o’clock TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with possible clouds. Low: 24 Wind: Variable around 5 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with 40% chance of rain or short snowfall High: 45 Era: VP 10-15 You will see a sun outside early today, then the sky will become mostly cloudy. Along with the clouds will come some flooding and light snowfall in the afternoon. There may even be some graupel in time like yesterday. High temperatures will emerge in the late 1940s in the central and southern areas and will remain in the 1930s in the north. Thankfully, the wind will be slightly lighter, from the northwest by about 10 mph. Tomorrow will be very similar to the achievements in the ’40s and a small chance of flooding or snowfall. Thursday is the day when you will enjoy more sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs should reach up to the upper 50. It will be a bit windy with the west wind, but overall it will be a more beautiful Spring day. Friday will be seasonal, also with variable clouds in the high levels of the 50s. A weak cold front will pass through Wisconsin on Saturday, producing more clouds and a 40% chance of light rain. For now, it doesn’t look like a wash for Saturday, but sometimes you can get a little damp. Temps will be a little cooler, only climbing to the mid 50s or lower. Similar temperatures will be in the area on Sunday and now, the second day of the weekend is looking dry. Temperatures will pick up early next week with a south wind gust. High-achieving should be in the upper 50s on Monday and mid-60s on Tuesday. Small chances of rain will also develop early next week. Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, April 20, 2021 On this date in weather history: 1901– A spring storm produced extremely heavy snow in northeastern Ohio. Warren took 35.5 inches for thirty-six hours and 28 inches fell on Green Hill. Akron OH set April records of 15.6 inches in 24 hours and 26.6 inches for the month. Pittsburgh PA set April records of 12.7 inches in 24 hours and 13.5 inches for the month. (David Ludlum) (Weather Channel)

