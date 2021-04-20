Covid: No10 convenes panel of leading scientists in hopes of shortening vaccine development time to 100 days

No10 today launched a new panel of experts to accelerate the development of vaccines for Covid variants and future pandemics worldwide.

The Pandemic Readiness Partnership (PPP) will develop tips on how to shorten the time it takes to develop and deploy strikes from 300 days to just 100 a target set by Boris Johnson in February.

The experts will meet for the first time today, attending a two-day virtual conference chaired by the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The panel of 20 scientists and industry bosses aims to produce an ‘actionable roadmap’ to achieve the goal, at the time of the G7 summit in Cornwall in June.

PPP will be supported by 16 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness and Innovation (CEPI).

The funds will be used to increase global vaccine production capacity and research to more quickly combat future pandemics and to support the development of specific variant strikes in the fight against Covid.

This comes amid growing concern about an Indian strain of coronavirus. No. 10 last night finally put India on the red travel list, but leading experts and Labor said the move came too late.

It is feared that B.1.617, as it is scientifically known, spreads more easily than older species, and scientists say there are mutations that could help it avoid vaccines.

Who are the members of the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP)? Sir Patrick Vallance (Chairman) – Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government

(Chairman) – Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government Sir Andrew Witty CEO, United Health Group

CEO, United Health Group Sir John Bell Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford and member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford and member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Martin Landray Professor of Infectious Diseases in Performance and Global Health at Oxford University

Professor of Infectious Diseases in Performance and Global Health at Oxford University Dame Anne Johnson Professor of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases UCL

Professor of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases UCL Lord Jim ONeill Former Goldman Sachs Asset Management Chairman & Former Treasury Secretary

Former Goldman Sachs Asset Management Chairman & Former Treasury Secretary Baroness Minouche Shafik LSE Director and former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England

LSE Director and former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Aurelia Nguyen Managing Director COVAX Facility Office, Gavi

Managing Director COVAX Facility Office, Gavi Sir Jeremy Farrar Wellcome Trust Director & Chair of WHO R&D Proposal Scientific Advisory Group.

Wellcome Trust Director & Chair of WHO R&D Proposal Scientific Advisory Group. John-Arne Rottingen ACT-A Co-Chair, member of the G20 Independent High Level Panel (HLIP) on Pandemic Preparedness and Response Funding, and Ambassador for Global Health, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ACT-A Co-Chair, member of the G20 Independent High Level Panel (HLIP) on Pandemic Preparedness and Response Funding, and Ambassador for Global Health, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Peter Sands Executive Director – Global Fund

Executive Director – Global Fund Richard Hatchett CEPI Chief Executive Officer

CEPI Chief Executive Officer Sergio Carmona Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer FIND

Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer FIND Soumya Swaminathan Chief scientist WHO

Chief scientist WHO John Tsai Chief of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis

Chief of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Sir Mene Pangalos Executive Vice President of Bioparmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca

Executive Vice President of Bioparmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer

Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer Paul Stoffells Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, J&J

Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, J&J Roger Connor Vaccine President Global, GSK

Vaccine President Global, GSK June Raine Chief Executive Officer, MHRA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who will open the conference, said: ‘The Covid Pandemic has shocked the world but united us in our determination to ensure that no disease has such an impact in the future.

‘As president of the G7, the UK is determined to work with our partners to better recover from the coronavirus and strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics.

‘This new group of experts will push our efforts in the coming years to protect people everywhere from new diseases and save lives.’

Sir Patrick added: ‘Covid has shown us that it is possible to develop and deploy high quality vaccines much faster than previously imagined.

‘We have brought together the pandemic preparedness partnership to see if this can be further accelerated and implemented in the development of medicines and diagnostic tests.

‘Group of experts from around the world will advise the UK G7 Presidency on how we can accelerate and scale up the development of effective vaccines, therapies and diagnostics to save lives from future diseases with pandemic potential and I look forward to progressing pune. ‘

Membership in PPP includes Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, World Health Organization lead scientist Soumya Swaminathan and representatives of stroke manufacturers AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will speak at the conference and said the partnership would help ensure a ‘equal’ vaccine plan globally.

She said: ‘The global response to Covid has proven that we are most successful when we bring together scientists, businesses, governments and collective action through multilateral institutions.

‘This partnership will allow G7 governments to create a roadmap for building a secure, secure and equitable future for all.’

The prime minister set out his ambition to cut time for developing new vaccines by two-thirds to 100 days in February, when he chaired the first meeting of G7 leaders ahead of the June summit.

By reducing the time it takes to develop vaccines for emerging diseases, No10 hopes to ‘prevent the catastrophic health, economic and social consequences’ seen in the Covid crisis.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference tonight amid growing concerns about the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson is expected to appear in the new information room on Downing Street at 5pm after being set on fire because it took too long to stop the trip to India.

No10 only announced that India was being added to the UK’s ‘red list’ of travel yesterday and the measures will not take effect until 4pm on Friday. Hundreds of people will arrive in Britain from India before then.

Labor criticized the government for not stopping arrivals immediately, despite the Indian version being under investigation by UK officials for nearly three weeks.

Sir Patrick Vallance’s predecessor acknowledged that ministers were too slow to respond to the new species, called B.1.617, claiming the ban was “actually taken too late”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock (photo in the House of Commons yesterday) will open the conference

16 million are being invested to improve global vaccine production capacity and research on how to respond quickly to new strains (pictured)

About 103 cases of the variant have been identified so far in the UK, the vast majority of which were related to international travel. The Prime Minister had to cancel a visit to India next week.

But leading experts studying Britain’s Covid variants said the Indian variant was unlikely to ever rise in the UK because its mutations were not ‘high-level’.

They asked if the strain is actually vaccine-resistant or more contagious than older versions, claiming the evidence was still obscure.