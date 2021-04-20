Exporters drop Ausie demand due to China trade problems





The Australian hay trade in China is worth about $ 160 million a year Farmers have been warned not to cultivate oat hay unless they ensure they have a home for it Australia’s largest hay exporter Gilmac says it will buy about 60 per cent less hay this year from Australian farmers due to trade issues. The Chinese government did not renew 25 of the 28 Australian hay export licenses when it expired in February, causing industry concern about the future of the trade. Trade with China is worth about $ 160 million a year and represents a third of Australian oat hay exports. Gilmac chief executive Munro Patchett said this would result in his company receiving about 40,000 tonnes less from South Australia alone. “We have spent the last 34 years building the business, trying to make more and more hay growing every year and exporting it and making our plants more efficient,” he said. Australian hay trade with China is worth about $ 160 million and accounts for one third of Australia’s hay exports to Australia. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito “Soit is a real knock, actually. It’s the most unusual circumstance we’ve encountered.” Do not raise it unless there is a home for it: CEO Mr Patchett has urged farmers not to cultivate oat hay unless they are sure they have a home for it. “Do they have a domestic market? Do they have losses? Do they have an export contract?” he said. “If they haven’t gotten those things, they should surely ask why they are growing for next season because the last thing the market needs is too big out there without a home.” Mr Patchett said he and his competitors had “compared data” and that the industry as a whole was buying less hay to offset the loss of the Chinese market. Mecardo analyst Andrew Whitelaw said the loss of the Chinese market could hurt the price of hay in Australia as well. “We have produced a good hay production and things are looking good enough for large parts of the east coast at the moment, which means a lot of supply of oat hay and other fodder,” he said. Gilmac CEO Munro Patchett says there are a lot of hay in Australia being transported from last year. ( Photo: Paula Saint “At the same time we are recovering from a drought, which means that the number of sheep and cattle is poor and we have a lot of green grass on the ground so there is not much demand for extra food.” The changes could have a big impact on farmers For South Australian farmer Paul Vandeleur, oat hay accounts for about 40 percent of his business. While he expected to be financially sound this year, he was concerned that he would have to change how much he grows to adapt if the licenses are not renewed. “In our relationship with our exporter, we have heard that they will reduce most people to 60 to 65 percent of what they indicated they wanted to grow,” he said. “[If it goes on for years] “It can have a huge effect on the surface area we plant.” Mr Patchett said if farmers did not grow much hay, this year could be a “circuit breaker” and that the market could stabilize by next year.

