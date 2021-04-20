NGOs call for urgent help as millions are on the brink of starvation | Human Rights News

More than 250 NGOs have urgently called on international governments to increase aid and rescue more than 34 million people on the brink of starvation this year.

In an open letter (PDF) addressed world leaders on Tuesday, groups working to fight inequality said up to 270 million people are still food insecure with millions coming out of eight on the brink of starvation.

The combined impacts of conflict, climate change and inequality, together with the COVID-19 crisis, have led to an acute food insecurity situation worldwide, the letters, the main signatories of which include Oxfam, Save the Children and the International Committee of Salvation, I read

Needs can no longer be met and we are increasingly likely to face multiple famines if we do not react now, the letter added, which came along with the UN call for action to avoid hunger.

In a joint statement, aid groups noted that one year since the UN announced the biblical famine, donors have funded just five percent of those years’ $ 7.8 billion food safety appeal.

declaration said the amount of additional funding required by the UNs World Food Program amounts to $ 5.5 billion, which is equivalent to less than 26 hours out of the $ 1.9 trillion that countries spend annually on the military.

The richest countries are reducing their food aid even though millions of people are starving; this is an extraordinary political failure, said Oxfams CEO Gabriela Bucher.

They urgently need to reverse these decisions. And we have to deal with the underlying causes of global hunger, not food shortages, but inequality.

I thought about suicide

While at least $ 5.5 billion is needed in emergency food and agricultural assistance to avoid the imminent risk of famine, millions more are needed to provide health care, clean water and other essential services, the statement said.

Late last year, the UN estimated that 270 million people were at high risk, or already facing severe hunger levels. About 174 people in 58 countries have reached that level and are at risk of dying from malnutrition or malnutrition, the groups said.

They warned that this figure is likely to rise in the coming months if no action is taken and noted that conflict is the biggest driver of global hunger.

Major conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, South Sudan and northern Nigeria are forcing millions on the brink of starvation.

The joint statement included testimonies from people living in conflict zones and appalling humanitarian conditions.

Fadya, from Governor Lahj in Yemen, recalled how he considered suicide several times.

When the aid workers came to my hut, they thought I had food because the smoke was coming from my kitchen. But I was not cooking food for my children, instead I could only give them hot water and herbs, after which they went to sleep hungry, she said.

I thought about suicide a few times, but I did not do it because of my children.

The open letter further warned that funding alone is not enough.

The situation requires urgent action, to a degree we are simply not seeing. If no urgent action is taken, lives will be lost.

Countries must take immediate political action to stop the continuation of these conflicts and must address rising inequality, the groups said.

It is imperative that we raise our collective voices to ensure the international attention this cause deserves before it is too late, they said in closing remarks.