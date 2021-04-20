Competition regulators in Australia and Europe join forces to oppose technology monopolies | Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)

Competition regulators in Australia, the UK and Germany have launched a new onslaught of monopolies especially in the technology sector that could hurt consumers.

As part of the boost, Australian competition regulator will lobby for changes to the law to make it easier to block mergers.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the heads of the three authorities said even a seemingly small takeover of a small tech company by one of the big players could remove competition from a market.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims and his counterparts The Chief Executive Officer of the UK Competition and Markets Authority, Andrea Coscelli, and the President of the Bundeskartellamts, Andreas Mundt, said it was best to address the possible conduct of the monopoly by bypassing taking rather than trying to fix poor behavior after the fact.

“We know that once market power is gained from a merger, it is very difficult to restore competition with our other means of enforcing competition, making it important for us to use merger control more effectively,” he said. Sims.

The statement potentially puts Sims at odds with Australian courts which have overturned ACCC rulings to dismiss mergers or impose conditions on them.

But Sims said in the middle of the year he would start lobbying the federal government to change Australian competition law to make it easier for the ACCC to win in court.

We have not won a union case before the courts in over 20 years, he said.

Our view is that we need to change the system. The focus of competition agencies, courts and tribunals must be on the importance of protecting competition and preventing anti-competitive mergers, otherwise there is a risk that merger control will lean towards union cleansing and thus harm our economy.

Competition bosses said tackling monopolistic mergers would be more important than usual as the world emerged from a recession triggered by the Covid pandemic.

Importers’s important that we continue to thoroughly explore mergers on behalf of business and consumers especially in dynamic markets like digital and take strong action where needed, Coscelli said.

Mundt said there was already a particularly strong market concentration in the digital economy.

Therefore, strict union control is necessary, he said.

Abuse procedures are difficult, lengthy, involve many economic and legal issues when it comes to high technology, and simply target a company-specific behavior. If we do not rigorously enforce merger control and ban anti-competitive mergers, the post-merger path we then have to take is a very difficult one.

During the pandemic, the Sims hit Qanta chief Alan Joyce for a campaign by the airline against an aid to its smaller rival, Virgin Australia.

Virgin was eventually bought by US investment group Bain Capital but its collapse would give Qantas nearly a monopoly on air travel between major Australian cities.

Australian courts and tribunals have not favorably viewed Sims’ anti-monopoly reasoning in recent years.

Recent deals, when the ACCC was canceled, include the merger of the Tabcorp and Tatts gambling groups in 2017 and the 2020 merger between TPG internet service provider Vodafone.

The Australian government and ACCC earlier this year moved to force US-based tech multinationals Google and Facebook to pay for the news as Sims attacked Google’s dominance of the online advertising market.