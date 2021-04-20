Members of the Marquette community celebrate Ramadan – Marquette Wire

Although not everyone on campus celebrates it, the first day of the Muslim holiday, Ramadan, took place on April 12 in the United States.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Arab calendar, where those who celebrate spend a month-long fast. Fasting, in this case, is the process of not eating or drinking anything during the day. They are allowed to break the fast when the sun sets, a period of time called Iftar.

Ramadan is also one of The Five Pillars of Islam, which are five important principles and beliefs for the Muslim community. The five include the Profession of Faith, Prayer, Fasting and Hajj, with Ramadan falling under prayer.

This year will be the second Ramadan to take place during the coronavirus pandemic, where not everyone who celebrates can enjoy the holiday as they usually do. But for Tesneem Al Fadhel, a freshman at the College of Arts and Sciences, COVID–19 has not changed the way she and her family celebrate.

COVID has not changed the way my family celebrates because we usually spend most of our time with direct family AND not relatives, Fadhel said.

regardless of hers being on campus during Ramadan, Fadhel still knows the importance of the holiday to her and her family.

For my family and me, Ramadan means purifying ourselves and doing good deeds. “The whole month is a way for us to draw closer to God by worshiping and reading the Qur’an.” Tha Fadhel.

Fasting for a whole month is a very difficult task for many people. But despite this, Fadhel embraces her, as she knows she is less fortunate to barely eat at all.

“We also consider those who live on hunger and find ways to donate food and clothes,” said Fadhel.

COVID-19 has unfortunately changed the way people celebrate Ramadan, including Mandy Bader, a sophomore at the College of Health Sciences.

I was no longer able to attend Taraweeh prayers in the mosque anymore, Bader said. I really miss praying and I also miss the community events or Iftars that the Muslim community or local mosques would organize during the month of Ramadan. “

Bader is co-chair of the Arabic and Language Club at Marquette. The club aims to educate the Marquette community about the Arabic language and culture, as well as to raise awareness of the contributions and influence that the Arab world has had on a global scale. The club also celebrates various Arab holidays, including Ramadan.

At the Arab club MU, we know and honor all religions, as many Arab-Americans come from different faiths, especially from Islam and Christianity. “For Ramadan, the club is honoring this month, especially for our Muslim community,” Bader said.

Despite the changes in the way she can celebrate, Bader has not lost her passion for Ramadan.

“Celebrating Ramadan is a special time for so many of us because for most of us, it is a time when we are truly in our highest faith,” Bader said.

This year, Ramadan ends on May 12th. The end of Ramadan is a holiday called Eid al Fitr, which is Arabic for the Festival of Fast Breaking. “Eid is a three-day holiday, where families come together for prayer and celebration, as the great holiday of Ramadan comes to an end.

