Vaccine doses for 70% of EU adults ‘by mid-July’

The European Union will have enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover 70% of its adult population by mid-July due to higher production within the bloc, a senior official said today.

“Fifty-three factories are producing vaccines in the EU. Our continent is now the largest producer in the world after the United States,” Home Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told the French daily Le Figaro in an interview.

“Now I’m sure how many doses are currently in production and I know how many millions will be delivered each week,” he said.

“This allows me to assure you that we have well by mid-July the number of doses needed to vaccinate 70% of the adult population of the European Union,” he said, citing the threshold that many health experts say is necessary. to achieve “herd immunity”. “

EU governments have faced harsh criticism over the bloc’s joint efforts to procure vaccines, which saw a slow start to its vaccination even as programs developed ahead in the UK and US.

Already half of American adults have had at least one dose and as of Monday anyone over the age of 18 can sign up for a stroke.

In the EU, by contrast, just over 20% of adults have received at least one stroke, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Mr Breton insisted Europe would catch up in the coming months, with production capacity “reaching 200 million doses a month by this summer”.

But he poured cold water on the idea of ​​using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine anytime soon, as Germany opened talks with Moscow this month without waiting for coordinated EU action.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is assessing Sputnik’s safety and effectiveness, but “it still lacks some essential data,” he said. Breton.

And even if approved, “we will have to find production capacity because the Russians do not have large production sites and are looking for industrial partners in Europe who are already fully mobilized.”

“For all these reasons, I do not think significant amounts of Sputnik will be available to Europe before the end of 2021,” he said.

Recent coronavirus histories

The EU is expected to decide on the safety of J&J vaccines

The drug regulator in Europe is expected to decide on the safety of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine amid fears it could be linked to extremely rare blood clots, while India said it would make the vaccines available to all adults after fights a frightening wave of infections.

The United States is also expected to announce its decision on the single J&J vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world work to speed up their distribution and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.

The European Medicines Agency will hold a press conference in Amsterdam after examining four cases – one fatal – of the rare blood clots reported among people who received J&J.

But the number of clots reported was “extremely small” compared to the 4.5 million J&J files administered worldwide, the EMA said.

This comparison echoes comments from senior US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci, who described the clots as “an extremely rare event”.

Dr Fauci said Sunday that he believed the US would resume using the strike, perhaps with some restrictions or warnings.

J&J vaccine concerns follow similar reports of blood clots in a very small number of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The EMA described those clots as a “very rare” side effect, noting that the benefits of AstraZeneca jab outweigh the risks.

European leaders are eager to speed up vaccinations and expand availability as they have faced strong criticism for a slow breakdown and with the public desperate for a return to a degree of normalcy.

This desire appeared in EU member Slovakia yesterday, where hairdressers, shops, museums, libraries and swimming pools reopened after a long stalemate, bringing large crowds to the streets.