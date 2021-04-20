International
Vaccine doses for 70% of EU adults ‘by mid-July’
The European Union will have enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover 70% of its adult population by mid-July due to higher production within the bloc, a senior official said today.
“Fifty-three factories are producing vaccines in the EU. Our continent is now the largest producer in the world after the United States,” Home Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told the French daily Le Figaro in an interview.
“Now I’m sure how many doses are currently in production and I know how many millions will be delivered each week,” he said.
“This allows me to assure you that we have well by mid-July the number of doses needed to vaccinate 70% of the adult population of the European Union,” he said, citing the threshold that many health experts say is necessary. to achieve “herd immunity”. “
EU governments have faced harsh criticism over the bloc’s joint efforts to procure vaccines, which saw a slow start to its vaccination even as programs developed ahead in the UK and US.
Already half of American adults have had at least one dose and as of Monday anyone over the age of 18 can sign up for a stroke.
In the EU, by contrast, just over 20% of adults have received at least one stroke, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
Mr Breton insisted Europe would catch up in the coming months, with production capacity “reaching 200 million doses a month by this summer”.
But he poured cold water on the idea of using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine anytime soon, as Germany opened talks with Moscow this month without waiting for coordinated EU action.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is assessing Sputnik’s safety and effectiveness, but “it still lacks some essential data,” he said. Breton.
And even if approved, “we will have to find production capacity because the Russians do not have large production sites and are looking for industrial partners in Europe who are already fully mobilized.”
“For all these reasons, I do not think significant amounts of Sputnik will be available to Europe before the end of 2021,” he said.
Recent coronavirus histories
The EU is expected to decide on the safety of J&J vaccines
The drug regulator in Europe is expected to decide on the safety of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine amid fears it could be linked to extremely rare blood clots, while India said it would make the vaccines available to all adults after fights a frightening wave of infections.
The United States is also expected to announce its decision on the single J&J vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world work to speed up their distribution and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.
The European Medicines Agency will hold a press conference in Amsterdam after examining four cases – one fatal – of the rare blood clots reported among people who received J&J.
But the number of clots reported was “extremely small” compared to the 4.5 million J&J files administered worldwide, the EMA said.
This comparison echoes comments from senior US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci, who described the clots as “an extremely rare event”.
Dr Fauci said Sunday that he believed the US would resume using the strike, perhaps with some restrictions or warnings.
J&J vaccine concerns follow similar reports of blood clots in a very small number of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The EMA described those clots as a “very rare” side effect, noting that the benefits of AstraZeneca jab outweigh the risks.
European leaders are eager to speed up vaccinations and expand availability as they have faced strong criticism for a slow breakdown and with the public desperate for a return to a degree of normalcy.
This desire appeared in EU member Slovakia yesterday, where hairdressers, shops, museums, libraries and swimming pools reopened after a long stalemate, bringing large crowds to the streets.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]