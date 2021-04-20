Iran collides as Israel repeatedly hits key targets





BEIRUT, Lebanon Less than nine months ago, a motorcycle killer shot dead an al-Qaeda commander who took refuge in Tehran. Iran’s top nuclear scientist was killed by a machine gun on a country road and two separate explosions. mysteriously rocked an Iranian nuclear facility in the desert, hitting the heart of countries’ efforts to enrich uranium. The steady beatings of the attacks, which intelligence officials said were carried out by Israel, highlighted the apparent ease with which Israeli intelligence was able to penetrate deep inside Iran and consistently hit its most protected targets, often with the help of the shirted Iranians. The attacks, the latest wave in more than two decades of sabotage and assassinations, have exposed shameful security mistakes and left Iran leaders looking over their shoulders as they pursue negotiations with the Biden administration aimed at re-establishing the 2015 nuclear deal. The charges have been caustic. The head of the Parliamentary Strategic Center said Iran had become a haven for spies. The former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called for a review of the country’s security and intelligence apparatus. Lawmakers have demanded the resignation of senior security and intelligence officials.

Most alarming for Iran, Iranian officials and analysts said, was that the attacks revealed that Israel had an effective network of collaborators inside Iran and that Iran’s intelligence services had failed to find the marks. That the Israelis are able to strike Iran inside in such a brazen way is extremely shameful and demonstrates a weakness that I think plays poorly inside Iran, said Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House. . The attacks have also thrown a cloud of paranoia over a country that now sees foreign plots in every disaster. Over the weekend, Iranian state television aired a photo of a man allegedly Reza Karimi, 43, and accused him of perpetrating sabotage in an explosion at the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant last month. But it was unclear who he was, if he had acted alone and if that was also his real name. In any case, he had fled the country before the blast, Irans Ministry of Intelligence said.

On Monday, after the Iranian state news media reported that Brig. General Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, the deputy commander of the Quds Force, the foreign wing of the Revolutionary Guard, had died of heart disease, there were immediate suspicions of dirty play.

General Hejazi had long been a target of Israeli espionage, and the son of another prominent Quds Force commander insisted on Twitter that Mr Hejazis’s death was not heart-wrenching. A Revolutionary Guard spokesman failed to clear the air with a statement saying the general had died from the combined effects of extremely difficult assignments, a recent Covid-19 infection and exposure to chemical weapons during the Iran-Iraq war. The general would have been the third senior Iranian military official to be killed in the last 15 months. The United States assassinated Major General Qassim Suleimani, the leader of the Quds Force, in January last year. Israel killed Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist and brigadier general in the Revolutionary Guards, in November. Even if General Hejazi died of natural causes, the cumulative loss of three senior generals was a significant blow. The attacks represent an impact on a long-term campaign by the intelligence services of Israel and the United States to thwart what they consider to be Iran’s threatening activities. Key among them are a nuclear program that Iran insists is peaceful, Iran’s investment in proxy militias throughout the Arab world, and its development of precision-guided missiles for Hezbollah, the militant movement in Lebanon.

An Israeli military intelligence document in 2019 said General Hejazi was a leading figure in the latter two, as commander of the Lebanese troops of the Quds Force and leader of the guided missile project. Revolutionary Guard spokesman Ramezan Sharif said Israel wanted to kill him. Israel has been working to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program, which it considers a deadly threat since it began. Israel is believed to have begun killing key figures in the program in 2007, when a nuclear scientist at a uranium plant in Isfahan died in a mysterious gas leak. In the years since then, six scientists and other military officials who said they were critical of Iran’s nuclear efforts have been killed. A seventh was injured. Another senior commander of the Quds Force, Rostam Ghasemi, recently said he had narrowly escaped an Israeli assassination attempt during a visit to Lebanon in March. But assassination is just one tool in a campaign that operates on multiple levels and fronts. In 2018, Israel carried out a bold attack at night to steal half a ton of secret nuclear program Iran archives from a warehouse in Tehran. Israel has also reached out to the world, tracking equipment in other countries that are forced by Iran to destroy it, hide transponders in its packaging or install explosive devices that will explode after the gear is installed inside Iran, according to a former senior – officializing the US Secret Service

A former Israeli intelligence operative said that to compromise such equipment, she and another officer would drive near the factory and create a crisis, such as a car accident or a heart attack, and the woman would ‘appealed to the guards for help. This would provide her with sufficient access to the facility to identify her security system so that another team could enter and deactivate it, she said, speaking on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss covert operations. In an interview on Iranian state television last week, Iran’s former nuclear chief revealed the origins of an explosion at the Natanz nuclear plant in July. The explosives were sealed inside a heavy table that had been set up at the plant months ago, said Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. The blast exploded at a factory producing a new generation of centrifuges, reversing Irans’ nuclear enrichment program for months, officials said.

Alireza Zakani, head of the Parliamentary Research Center, said on Tuesday that in another case the machines from a nuclear site had been sent abroad for repair and returned to Iran with 300 pounds of explosives packed inside. Little is known about the most recent explosion at Natanz this month other than destroying independent power system plants, which in turn destroyed thousands of centrifuges. It would have been difficult for Israel to carry out these operations without domestic help from the Iranians, and that may be what ranks Iran most.

Security officials in Iran have prosecuted several Iranian nationals over the past decade, accusing them of complicity in Israeli sabotage and assassination operations. Punishment is execution. But the infiltrations have also damaged the reputation of the Revolutionary Guards intelligence wing, which is responsible for guarding nuclear sites and scientists. A former Guard commander demanded a clearance of the intelligence service, and Iran’s vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, said the security unit at Natanz should be held accountable for its failures. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Amir-Hussein Ghazizadeh Hashemi told Iranian news media on Monday that it was no longer enough to blame Israel and the United States for such attacks; Iran had to clean his house. As a Guard-related publication, Mashregh News put it last week: Why does the safety of the nuclear facility operate so irresponsibly that it is hit twice by the same hole? But the Revolutionary Guards respond only to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and so far there has been no sign of a top-down reshuffle. After each attack, Iran has struggled to respond, sometimes claiming to have identified those responsible only after they had left the country or saying they remained free. Iranian officials also insist they have foiled other attacks.

Calls for revenge grow louder after each attack. Conservatives have accused President Hassan Rouhani’s government of weakening or undermining the country’s security in the nuclear talks in the hope that they will lead to relief from US sanctions.

Indeed, Iranian officials shifted to what they called strategic patience in the final year of the Trump administration, reckoning that Israel tried to plunge them into open conflict that would eliminate the possibility of negotiations with an administration. new Democratic. Both Mr Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have said they will not allow the attacks to disrupt negotiations because lifting sanctions was a priority. It is also possible that Iran has tried to retaliate, but has failed. Iran was blamed for a bomb that exploded near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi in January, and 15 Iran-linked militants were arrested last month in Ethiopia for plotting to attack Israeli, American and Emirati targets. But any open revenge risks an overwhelming response from Israel. They are in no hurry to start a war, said Talal Atrissi, a professor of political science at the Lebanese University in Beirut. Revenge means war. In contrast, the timing of Israel’s recent attack on Natanz suggested that Israel sought if not to disrupt the talks, to at least weaken the power of Iran’s negotiations. Israel opposes the 2015 nuclear deal and opposes its revival.

The United States, seeking to negotiate with Iran in Vienna, said it was not involved in the attack but neither did it publicly criticize it. And if the repeated Israeli attacks had the effect of inciting a national paranoia, an intelligence official said, it was a side benefit to Israel. Additional steps Iran has taken to scan buildings for surveillance equipment and the origins of bullet workers to eradicate potential spies have slowed down enrichment work, the official said. Conventional wisdom is that neither side wants full-scale war and does not rely on the other to escalate. But at the same time, the covert, regional shadow war between Israel and Iran has intensified with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Syria and attacks on ships. But as Iran faces a tough economy, rampant Covid-19 infections and other problems of poor governance, pressure is mounting to reach a new deal soon to lift economic sanctions, she said. Vakil from Chatham House. These low-level, gray area attacks reveal that the Islamic Republic urgently needs to get the JCPOA back in a box to free up resources to address its other problems, she said, referring to the so-called nuclear deal Joint General Action Plan.

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Washington and Hwaida Saad from Beirut, Lebanon.

