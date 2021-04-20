Not a myth: I caught Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated

Wwhen I was vaccinated against Covid-19, I felt a deep sense of relief: I no longer have worries about catching the disease in person.

So when I noticed mild symptoms, similar to Covid-19, two months later stuffy nose, chest congestion and an upset stomach, I thought they were due to seasonal allergies. I was shocked a few days later when a test for Covid-19 done in preparation for an unrelated medical procedure came back positive.

Not believing in the result, I was tested again. And again. Over a five-day period I had four PCR tests two were positive, two were inconclusive and a rapidly regenerated antigen test.

I soon started quarantining and notifying recent contacts. I soon began receiving numerous phone calls from the Health Board of my cities, whose representative told me that he knew of several other people who had also tested positive even though they had been fully vaccinated.

My experience shows that testing for Covid-19 is not perfect. Rapid antigen tests reveal proteins that are part of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. They have a fast payback time, but are not as accurate as the standard PCR gold test. In people with Covid-19 symptoms, rapid tests accurately detect only the virus 80% of the time. In those without symptoms, it drops to 40%.

PCR tests, in contrast, tend to have much higher sensitivity, over 95% beyond the board.

How samples are collected may also affect Covid-19 test results. I know this happens because I have had many Covid-19 tests over the past year. At several test centers, the clinician inserted the swab into the back of my nose, known as the nasopharyngeal space. Some say it feels like the swab is going to the brain. At other test centers, the clinician barely cut my lower lip; this is called a nasal swab. They made me wonder if I collect any samples at all. I learned that nasal tampons miss the virus detection in those with low viral loads.

While vaccination gives basically 100% protection from hospitalization and death associated with Covid-19, does not completely prevent people from catching the infection in the first place.

or recent study from the University of California, San Francisco, following more than 30,000 health care workers showed a post-vaccination infection rate of approximately 1%, meaning that infection is rare but still a threat. The Minnesota Department of Health announced it was investigating some of these cases of progress, as it is Oregon Health Authority. In mid-April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 5,800 significant infections to date among the millions of Americans who have been fully vaccinated.

Reports of 95% efficacy rates in clinical trials of vaccines do not necessarily translate into real-world effectiveness of that magnitude and can create a false sense of security when it comes to asymptomatic or mild infections. Pfizer tests volunteers tested only for SARS-CoV-2 if they developed symptoms after receiving the vaccine or placebo, leaving out those who may have been asymptomatically infected. Modern evidence mainly looked at the prevention of symptomatic disease.

The lowest degree of efficacy in clinical trials of J&J vaccine may be more real-world, as they involved asymptomatic PCR testing of participants, had more diverse populations of patients, and were made later in the pandemic, when more viral variants were identified. These changes may account for the lowest efficacy rate of this 74% vaccine for prevention asymptomatic infections compared to 80% for Pfizer and Modernas vaccines, according to the latter Mayo Clinic Study.

Here’s what I think all this means.

No vaccine is 100% effective in preventing Covid-19. The ones we have, however, are very effective in preventing serious illness, death and reducing viral load in people who are unlucky enough to contract significant infections after vaccination. The focus now must remain on vaccinating and testing as many people as possible as soon as possible, so that we can end the pandemic as soon as possible. To do this, we need a more effective approach to vaccines and testing.

Regardless of vaccination status or previous infection, anyone with signs or symptoms of Covid-19 should be tested, as well as anyone who has been in close contact (within 6 meters for 15 minutes or more) with someone with confirmed Covid-19. According to the CDC, people who have been fully vaccinated and have no symptoms after an exposure do not need to be tested.

In Massachusetts, where I live and work, Stop spreading initiative and organizations such as Transformational health are making Covid-19 free testing more available.

At the federal level, the Biden administration has already issued multiple executive orders to treat the virus and expand Covid-19 testing for children and unsolicited populations, including a $ 650 million investment for K-8 schools and shelters for the homeless.

Also with nearly 25% of the American population fully vaccinated, me and others like me are proof that now is not the time to remove our guards. Vaccines are needed, but not enough to address Covid-19. Get vaccinated, but do not pay attention to the wind in relation to wearing masks, basic hygiene and physical distancing. It will not be until we establish the immunity of the herds that we can achieve our goal of eradicating this virus.

Stephen M. Tourjee is a child and adolescent psychiatrist; founder of Northshore minds, a mental health practice in northern Boston; associate director of the Massachusetts General Hospitals Program Transitional-Age-Youth Program; and an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.