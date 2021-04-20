Record-breaking Typhoon Surigae rubs the Philippines





PHILIPPINES (WHSV) – Everything is calm for those of us in the North Atlantic basin when it comes to tropical and hurricane storms, as is usually the case for this time of year. Officially, the hurricane season for our part of the world does not start until June 1st. However, things are not so calm in the Western Pacific. As of Tuesday morning, the Super Typhoon Surigae sits approximately 290 nautical miles ENE of the Philippine city of Manila, sinking offshore with a sustained crushing knot 115 (approximately 132 mph), with explosions of up to 140 knots ( 161 mph) inside the eye wall. Officially, this places Surigae as a Category-4 super typhoon. The good news is that the fall of the eye or wall of the eye is not expected in the coming days, as the storm will move slowly north-northwest and eventually east again into the sea. The bad news is that one person has already been killed, another is missing and 100,000 residents have been evacuated as Surigae will continue to clear along the northern Philippine coastline in the next two days. Typhoon Surigae is predicted to clear the Philippines before returning to the sea (JTWC) Typhoon Surigae made headlines over the weekend, away from the ground, when it intensified from a Category-1 typhoon on Friday to a major Category 5 typhoon on Saturday, just a day later. In doing so, Typhoon Surigae has become the earliest typhoon / hurricane to reach the highest level of a Category 5 each year, and is now the strongest storm ever recorded in April (or January, February, March or May while they were in it) Surigae blast into a Super Typhoon. pic.twitter.com/27uyfkg1P6 – Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) April 17, 2021 Incredibly, Surigae avoided direct landing after staying offshore in the Philippines when it seemed like it was inevitable, which apparently avoided the worst case scenario. That being said, it has not come without its challenges and risks. Incredible amounts of rainfall have devastated areas of the Philippines, causing landslides and major floods across the region. Strong winds have hit the coastlines, crushing the seas and increasing flooding. This will continue for the next two days as Surigae stands dangerously close to the island country, moving slowly to the coast, but things need to improve over the weekend as the storm will eventually weaken and leave the land. NEWS: In response to floods + landslides + widespread damage caused by Typhoon #Surigae/#BisingPH IN #Palau, @USAID is working with partners to provide emergency shelter, water and other relief supplies to affected people. pic.twitter.com/fZJBwpVRLD – USAID Humanitarian Aid Bureau (@USAIDSavesLives) April 20, 2021 Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.







