OPCW report in February 2018 Chemical weapons attack in Syria: Statement by the Secretary of State





On April 12, 2021, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) released its second report investigating and identifying those responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Syria. The report concluded that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Arab Air Force carried out a chlorine attack in eastern Saraqib on February 4, 2018. This is another example of the Assad regime violating its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. . The first report by the OPCWs Investigation and Identification Team, published on 8 April 2020, found reasonable grounds to believe that in three separate chemical weapons attacks in Ltamenah in March 2017, units from the Syrian Arab Air Force were responsible for the use sarin in two cases, and chlorine in the third. These two reports complement the vast amount of evidence produced by UN-mandated investigations: The Joint Investigation Mechanism OPCW-UN previously found that the Assad regime had used chemical weapons against the Syrian people in four other cases; and the Independent International Commission of Inquiry into the Syrian Arab Republic has found that the Syrian regime has used chemical weapons in no less than 32 cases. Syria has failed to comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2118, which decides that the Syrian Arab Republic should not use, develop, manufacture, otherwise acquire, stockpile or possess chemical weapons. The United Kingdom urges all States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, members of the UN Security Council and other bodies to respond decisively and hold those responsible accountable. There can be no impunity for the use of chemical weapons. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: The Assad regime has repeatedly used chemical weapons against the Syrian people, showing a heartless disregard for human life. This latest report demonstrates the importance of holding the OPCW accountable to the Assad regime for its abhorrent use of chemical weapons. It is an international crime and cannot be justified or allowed to remain unchallenged. Notes to the editors: The Conference of the States Parties (CSP) is the main plenary body of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), composed of representatives of all 193 States Parties.

Usually, meeting annually in The Hague, the CSP oversees the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which prohibits the development, possession and use of chemical weapons.

The first part of the 25th CSP took place between 30 November and 1 December 2020. The second part will be held between 20 and 22 April 2021. France has submitted a decision responding to the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regimes.

