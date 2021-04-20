UNLV ranks third in international competition to build tens of solar ropes | News center





They say good things come in threes. The UNLV team, Las Vegas, proved it, placing third overall during the students’ third encounter in the international Solar Decathlon home building competition. The U.S. Department of Solar Energy competition challenges collegial teams across the globe to design and build full-size, solar-powered homes that combine market potential and design excellence with intelligent power generation and maximum efficiency. Despite competition delays and other obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNLV entry Mojave Bloom, which was established as a place of healing and rest for military veterans suffering the adverse effects of war trauma performed well in numerous categories. The Las Vegas team took first place victories in operations and presentation competitions, as well as placing second out of nine teams in the energy innovation and performance categories. “The third achievement in the world is a testament to the courage of dozens of students who devoted so many hours to this project as they balanced school, work and family responsibilities amid the coronavirus pandemic,” said UNLV architecture professor and team faculty advisor Eric The Las Vegas Weber Team embodies the resilience of our university and this community, and the entire UNLV community is so proud of their success. The victory strengthens the fortress of UNLV as a player in the field of sustainable home construction. The Las Vegas team was ranked second overall and first in the country in 2013 with the DesertSol. In 2017, Sinatra Living won eighth place. Teams start the planning process two years ago by gathering data through research and focus groups to help design projects and partner with industry partners and mentors to build homes from scratch. Finished homes are usually shipped to the competition showcase site at the National Mall in Washington, DC, but the social distancing restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic postponed competition day from July 2020 to mid-April 2021 and resulted in the first virtual showcase. of the competition. Over the course of 32 months, approximately 50 UNLV students from a variety of academic backgrounds including architecture, engineering, and psychology designed, planned, and built the 628-square-foot home. The scope of the projects included housing theory, which reduces stress by allowing one to see throughout the space and make the occupant feel protected through gates and other elements that allow the homeowner to close the spaces when needed. Design elements include windows and window lights to combat trap feelings by providing unobstructed views and allowing natural light to aid sleep patterns, as well as gates that can be closed to protect the occupant. Mojave Bloom also features solar panels, radiant floors, a solar thermal collector and a highly sophisticated fresh air system that helps regulate oxygen, carbon dioxide and humidity levels. Through a partnership with the City of Las Vegas, Mojave Bloom will appear downtown at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, where it will be used as a rest room and storage space for employees and for special events. The house, which will continue to be monitored by UNLV students for sustainability performance research, will also be available for public tours.







