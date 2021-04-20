HYPR raises $ 35M C Series led by Advent International | tidings

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –HYPR, Company without password today announced that it has set up $ 35 million in a Series C financing, doubling the company’s total funding to over $ 70 million. The investment is led by Advent International through Advent Tech, the firm’s dedicated global technology fund. Advent has considerable experience in cyber technology, including recent early stage investments in WitchAND Software.

The C Series investment comes amid a significant momentum for HYPR as it increases market share and the global workforce in a flexible workplace model.

HYPR will use the capital to accelerate its market strategy and increase its global support organization in an effort to eliminate passwords for businesses worldwide. Advent joins existing HYPR investors including RRE Ventures, .406 Ventures, BoldStart, Top Tier Capital, MESH, Alumni Ventures Group, Allen & Co, Samsung NEXT and Mastercard.

“Removing passwords for customers and employees eliminates a critical cybersecurity vulnerability, reduces IT support costs, and improves the overall user experience,” he said. Ashwin Krishnan, a Director on the Advent technology team at New York. “HYPR is a key player in the emerging space without a password and has proven its ability to deliver to a large and diverse group of customers. We are extremely excited to partner with HYPR and believe the company is well positioned to grow continuous. “

About 300 billion passwords are used worldwide. However passwords remain the # 1 cause of cyber security breaches, over 80 percent of which are due to compromised credentials. The pandemic and a rapid global transition to work from home have expanded the attack area for cybercriminals, highlighting security risk, high costs and user friction caused by passwords, and multi-factor password-based authentication (MFA). ).

The true password-free HYPR technology has made it easier for business to go password-free by combining the convenience of a smartphone with the security of a smart card. The company emphasizes the user experience and takes a standards-based approach to empower IT and security teams to eliminate fraud, fraud and friction.

“Moving remotely has put passwords at the top of every security organization’s list of priorities. As the sophistication and volume of cyber attacks increases, we are seeing unprecedented urgency for a solution to the password problem,” he said. George Avetisov, Co-founder and CEO of HYPR. “We are excited to partner with Advent to really speed up password elimination. This investment will double the size of our team and expand the distribution of our products as we empower companies across the globe to go password-free.”

Since its announcement of Series B funding in October 2019, HYPR has increased its recurring annual revenue (AAR) by more than 300 percent, driven by key milestones, including:

More than doubling HYPR’s customer base of global brands such as Norwegian Airlines, Point72, Rakuten, Otis Worldwide, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, CVS Health, Fiserv and National City Bank;

Delivery of MFA without password in more than 20 verticals, including financial services, energy, automotive, health care, education and government;

Deploying scale-based workforce identification solutions to a diverse group of clients, ranging from firms with 50 people to enterprises with 300,000 employees and hundreds of millions of clients;

Exceeding more than 100 million licenses sold to resolve the company’s client authentication, driven by a large increase in PSD2 fraud and regulations; AND

Expansion of Partner Program for HYPR Velocity

“When we partnered as the first controlling investor in HYPR, the phrase ‘password-free’ was relatively unfamiliar. Today the space is extremely heated as companies try to eliminate passwords, especially in the light of the pandemic,” he said. Ed Sim, Founder and Managing Partner of BOLDStart Ventures. “The HYPR team saw where the ball was going and we could not be proud of what they have built or more excited about the way forward with Advent, an ideal partner given their cyber security experience.”

HYPR is headquartered in New York City, with teams in Boston, California, London, and Tokyo. HYPR aims to double the total global number, with continuous employment in each department.

About HYPR

HYPR is a leader in multi-factor authentication without a password.

The HYPR Cloud platform makes it easy to eliminate passwords and share user-friendly lightning login experiences. With HYPR, businesses are finally able to stop fraud, reduce fraud, and provide unrivaled security for employees and customers across the globe.

Welcome to the Company without a password

Additional information is available at https://www.hypr.com.

About Advent International

Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 370 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and since 31 December 2020, had $ 76 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has created a globally integrated team of 240 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five key sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. Advent has a long history of growth investments dating back to its founding in 1984, and in 2019 launched Advent Tech, a dedicated technology-focused fund focused on growth investments and acquisitions of leading technology companies worldwide the world. After 35 years dedicated to international investment, Advent remains committed to collaborating with management teams to ensure steady revenue and profit growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit:

Website: www.adventinternational.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

