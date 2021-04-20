Night police until May 4. What is allowed, what is not

In addition, a weekend curfew has also been imposed for the same duration, the state government said.

What is closed?

In a blow to businesses recovering from blockchain losses, bars, pubs, movie theaters and theaters have been ordered to stay closed.

All shops and malls, except those providing essential services, will close at 9 p.m. Gyms and spas will also be closed.

The administration has also decided to close all educational institutions, including coaching classes, and move online classes.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, other gatherings, and large congregations are also prohibited.

During the night siege, the movement of people is strictly forbidden. The government has mandated that only key staff / employees of IT / ITeS companies / organizations work from the office.

What is open?

Restaurants and restaurants will offer departure services. Independent liquor stores and outlets will also allow intake

The pools will be kept open for the sole purpose of training athletes.

Stadiums and playgrounds are also allowed to open for sporting events and practice purposes, but without spectators.

No permit is required for the interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods. “However, people coming from other countries will strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines / SOPs issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare,” the government said.

People are allowed to travel by public transport (metro, private buses, trains, taxis) in accordance with all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The number of people traveling on buses, maximum cars, speed passengers and subway should be 50% of the seating capacity.

All health services, including AYUSH, veterinary hospitals and pharmacies, will remain fully operational outside the control areas.

All patients and their companions who require an urgent need for movement will be allowed to move during the night schedule.

“All industries / enterprises that require overnight activities will be allowed to operate. The movement of employees of such organizations will be allowed to produce a valid identity card / authorization issued by their respective organization / institution,” the government said of the curfew. .

Rules for gatherings

The government has allowed marriages to take place in accordance with all security protocols with a maximum of 50 people.

Recent funerals and rites can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets are allowed to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to proper Covid-19 behavior. The relocation process will be completed by April 22nd.

All parties meet

The decision came after an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday, where leaders of all political parties advised the government on strict measures, with JD (S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy even asking for a blockage.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said the state had to make tough decisions.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah urged the government to follow the recommendations of the Expert Advisory Technical Committee regarding the detention measures. He said if the situation calls for a stalemate, the government should give 10,000 per family for the poor, before moving on.

He also urged the government to discuss with the state election commission and postpone the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls in the state.

Kumaraswamy also urged the government to announce financial assistance to the needy to run life for a month, over the imposition of the blockade, as he urged it to use the time to increase the required medical capacity.

Cases in Karnataka

The state reported 21,794 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative load to 1,59,158.

In addition, 149 more people contracted the disease. The total casualties in the state now stand at 13,646.

Bengaluru Urban was the largest contributor to the daily count with 13,782 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.