COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday





Quebec reported 1,136 new cases Tuesday and 17 more deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 339,180 confirmed cases and 10,833 people have died.

There are 694 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 177 in intensive care (sixth increase).

47,799 vaccinations have been administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,448,409 since Dec. 14 A decision to make the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine available to younger age groups is pending and Prime Minister Franois Legault has a press conference scheduled for 1pm today. The province is expected to lower the age of eligibility for the shot, but how low is not yet clear. For now, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, in line with recommendations from the National Immunization Advisory Board (NACI). Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba have announced they would lower the appropriate age. up to 40 years and older. The Quebec self-immunization committee met Monday to discuss the possible change. NACI is expected to update its guidelines as well in the coming days. You can watch the Prime Minister’s press conference here or at CBC Montreal Facebook Page. LOOK | Arruda ges vaccinated and encourages others to follow suit: Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda called on citizens to fire COVID-19 after he received his first stroke Monday morning at a pharmacy in Saint-Eustache, Que. 1:12 Provincial border closed Quebec and Ontario established borders at the provincial border crossing. Police checkpoints have been set up, allowing people to cross only for work, medical care, transportation of goods and exercise of indigenous treaty rights. People coming to Quebec from Ontario are required to quarantine their home for 14 days if they have not been there for work, court or medical care. Cases that remain stable Quebec has so far avoided the roof type in cases seen in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada. The province reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest since the end of March. “The situation in Quebec, honestly, is not comparable to what is happening in the rest of Canada, we are really heading towards a point or a plateau,” Arruda said Monday after receiving a first dose of the Moderna vaccine in a pharmacy. “But we should never, ever cry for victory because things can change from day to day.” Top COVID-19 stories today What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a busy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea). If you think you may have COVID-19, the government requires that you call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal Quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. Quebec Government Reminders to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19: Wash your hands often.

Avoid touching the face.

Wear a mask or face mask when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces throughout the province.

when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces throughout the province. Stay at least two feet away from other people as much as possible.

Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay abroad. You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.

