Railway worker rescues child from train coming to India – National





The heart-stopping video from India shows a railway worker risking his life to save a young boy as a child stepped on and fell on the tracks in front of an oncoming train. The Ministry of Railways of India was released CCTV view of the close call, which occurred at Vangani station in Mumbai on 17 April. The six-year-old boy stumbled while accompanying his mother, who is visually impaired Free Press Newspaper reports. Read more: Man throws raging bombs across his lawn to save his wife in a dramatic video The video shows the boy running his mother along the edge of the platform when he goes one step too far, losing his balance and falling on the rails below. A boy and his mother are shown after he fell on the rails at a train station in Mumbai on April 17, 2021.

Ministry of Railways / Twitter

The boy struggles to get up while a train spins the turn in the background. His mother can be seen calling him, without knowing where he is. The story goes down the ad The child stands up and tries to climb the platform, but he is too small. Fortunately, railway employee Mayur Shelkhe saw the boy get off and immediately rushed to help. A boy appears on the tracks at Vangani station in Mumbai on April 17, 2021, in this image from the CCTV video.

Ministry of Railways / Twitter

In the video, Shelkhe crashes towards the boy and the oncoming train, then lifts the child to the platform before colliding with himself. Some other passersby rush to join the couple after their close call. Read more: Elephants no doubt ‘tread’ on unauthorized death in South Africa “I ran towards the child, but I also thought I too could be in danger,” Shelkhe later told India YEARS news agency. “However, I thought I should save him.” The story goes down the ad The Railway Ministry hailed Shelkhe as a “Good Samaritan” who rescued the boy “in due time”. “He risked his life to save the child’s life,” the ministry said on Twitter. “We applaud his exemplary courage and maximum dedication to the task.” Railway officials later celebrated Shelkhe’s heroism in a special ceremony. Shri Mayur Shelkhe real life hero rated by staff & DRM of Mumbai Central Railway Division. pic.twitter.com/8fCSR6S4Vy – Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) 19 April 2021 Politicians, celebrities and retail brands rushed to congratulate Shekle and offer him rewards on social media. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also applauded Shelkhe for his courage. “His act can not be compared to any price or money,” Goyal cicerone. “But he will be rewarded for fulfilling his responsibility and motivating humanity with his work.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos