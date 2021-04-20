International
Russia arrests Navalny allies on the eve of planned mass protests
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian police arrested allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday and raided two of his regional offices, his supporters said, a day before they planned to stage mass protests over his ailing health.
Navalny, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin, declared a hunger strike on March 31 to demand access to better medical care. He was transferred to a prison with a hospital on Sunday. His supporters say they fear for his life.
The 44-year-old opposition politician is now being held in a one-person cell at a maximum security prison hospital and has not been given any treatment beyond the glucose point, his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said after visiting him.
Nurses repeatedly tried to give him another drop on Monday but were unable to find a vein, he said.
The treatment procedures have ended with that. It was nothing else, do not believe any word from any of them, Kobzev wrote on Twitter.
The state prison service has said his condition is satisfactory and that he has agreed to receive vitamin therapy. Russian state media has accused Navalny of fabricating his medical problems to draw attention to his cause.
Navalny, in an Instagram post published by his lawyers, said he looked like a skeleton swinging around in his cell and that he was using a paper court document to hit mosquitoes.
These wretched creatures that creak and tear will end a man faster than any hunger strike, he joked.
A team of doctors who visited the jail where he is being held on Tuesday was again denied entry after being held on hold for hours, in a clear threat to Alexei’s life and health, they said in a Twitter post.
Navalny Allies plan to take to the streets Wednesday night in Moscow and other cities across the country.
Authorities have said the demonstrations are illegal, laying the groundwork for a confrontation and the possibility of mass arrests. Police arrested thousands of people at rallies earlier this year for Navalny prisons.
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former oil tycoon who spent 10 years in detention after clashing with the Kremlin, publicly called on Russians to join the protests in a Twitter post.
Mounting pressure
In Moscow, where Navalny’s allies want to protest in a Kremlin square where Putin was scheduled to address both houses of parliament earlier Wednesday, the mayor’s office said the protest would not be authorized because of the COVID bombing. 19.
City authorities in Yekaterinburg in the Urals said the center would be closed to traffic from early in the evening to rehearse for a military parade.
In Volgograd, an activist at Navalny headquarters was given a 25-day prison for calling people to take to the streets on Wednesday, his supporters said.
Police raided Navalny regional offices in the towns of Krasnodar and Kurgan, according to OVD-Info, which monitors protests and activists’ detentions. Six Navalny activists in different regions were arrested on various charges, she said.
Navalnys activist network faces growing pressure. On Friday, state prosecutors in Moscow said they wanted to label extremists of his regional groups and the anti-corruption foundation, an action that would essentially outlaw their activity.
In a statement Tuesday, prosecutors said they wanted the groups to be banned and charged them with active coordination with unnamed foreign powers, accusations rejected as unfounded by Navalny’s supporters.
The West has demanded Navalny’s release and US President Joe Bidens the White House said Monday that the Russian government would be held accountable for his fate and that he should be treated humanely.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Navalny, saying it was a matter for the state prison service or the prosecutor’s office.
Navalny went on a hunger strike for what he said was the prison refusal holding him back to provide him with proper treatment for leg and back pain. Russia says he has received normal medical care, just like any other convict.
Reporting by Anton Zverev and Polina Nikolskaya; Written by Tom Balmforth, edited by Mark Trevelyan, Peter Graff and Paul Simao
