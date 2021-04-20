Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The latest confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There are 1,131,773 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,131,773 confirmed cases (88,327 active, 1,019,779 resolved, 23,667 deaths).

Canada: 1,131,773 confirmed cases (88,327 active, 1,019,779 resolved, 23,667 deaths).* The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

There were 8,317 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 232.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60,759 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 8,680.

There were 45 new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 311 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of newly reported deaths is 44. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.27 per 100,000 people.

30,041,115 tests have been completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,046 confirmed cases (29 active, 1,011 resolved, six deaths).

On Monday there were three new cases. The active case rate is 5.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

234,869 tests have been completed.

Prince Edward Island: 173 confirmed cases (13 active, 160 resolved, zero deaths).

On Monday there were three new cases. The active case rate is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

134,959 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,822 confirmed cases (63 active, 1,692 resolved, 67 deaths).

On Monday there were 15 new cases. The active case rate is 6.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 47 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is seven.

There were zero new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.

466,315 tests have been completed.

New Brunswick: 1,797 confirmed cases (159 active, 1,605 resolved, 33 deaths).

On Monday there were nine new cases. The active case rate is 20.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 65 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is nine.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.

284,651 tests have been completed.

Quebec: 338,044 confirmed cases (12,852 active, 314,376 resolved, 10,816 deaths).

There were 1,092 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 149.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,062 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,437.

On Monday there were 15 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 72 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 10. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.14 per 100,000 people.

7,844,970 tests have been completed.

Ontario: 421,442 confirmed cases (42,863 active, 370,844 resolved, 7,735 deaths).

There were 4,447 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 290.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,433 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 4,348.

There were 19 new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 168 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 24. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.5 per 100,000 people.

13,382,023 tests have been completed.

Manitoba: 36,267 confirmed cases (1,685 active, 33,623 resolved, 959 deaths).

There were 108 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 122.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 943 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 135.

There were zero new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.53 per 100,000 people.

632,455 tests have been completed.

Saskatchewan: 38,401 confirmed cases (2,626 active, 35,310 resolved, 465 deaths).

There were 243 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 222.79 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,797 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 253.

There were zero new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.45 per 100,000 people.

731,589 tests have been completed.

Alberta: 172,186 confirmed cases (18,424 active, 151,719 resolved, 2,043 deaths).

There were 1,391 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 416.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,148 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,450.

On Monday there were three new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.2 per 100,000 people.

3,925,765 tests have been completed.

British Columbia: 120,040 confirmed cases (9,583 active, 108,919 resolved, 1,538 deaths).

There were 1,000 new cases Monday. The active case rate is 186.16 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there have been a total of 7,211 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,030.

On Monday there were eight new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.88 per 100,000 people.

2,372,213 tests have been completed.

Yukon: 76 confirmed cases (two active, 73 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

8,799 tests have been completed.

Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (zero active, 43 resolved, zero death).

There were zero new cases on Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

16,994 tests have been completed.

Nunavut: 423 confirmed cases (28 active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were six new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 71.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is four.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

10,334 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 20, 2021.

Canadian Press