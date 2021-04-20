UPDATE 2-Dutch relieve blockage despite high levels of COVID-19 infection

TipRanks

Goldman Sachs: These 2 shares are about to double (or more)

The new week started with a negative note, as all three major indices retreated from record highs. Following the applause of recent strong economic data, the deteriorating global coronavirus situation seems to have irritated investor sentiment. But according to Goldman Sachs chief equity strategist David Costin, investors should not work too hard. The general trend remains upward, and Kostin points out that the volatility of the difference between high and low points in the market is declining. He sees the relative predictability of politics, now that elections have been set and behind us, as the ultimate for short-term performance. “Low volatility has outpaced low correlations between stocks, pushing returns below the long-term average. As the US moves beyond key macro events such as the 2020 election, the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package and high economic activity, we expect “The three defining themes for the markets will be tax reform, infrastructure and price power,” Kostin thought. Given Kostins ’predictions, Goldman Sachs analysts are hitting the table in two shares, stressing that each could double or more in the next year. Using the TipRanks database, we found that the rest of the Road is also on board, as each boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) Start well in high tech, where DigitalOcean is a medium-sized fish among the sea giants. The company provides cloud computing services to developers, small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups. DigitalOcean can not compete with similar to Amazon or Microsoft in scale, so the company has promoted simplicity as a virtue. The movement has brought a measure of success; DigitalOcean claims over 570,000 customers globally and boasted, at the end of 2020, $ 357 million in recurring annual revenue along with 25% year-over-year revenue growth. The company operates 14 data centers, located in the US and Canada, in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands and in India and Singapore. All of this adds a solid foundation, and DigitalOcean has utilized it in the most direct way possible recently. The company entered the public markets, holding an IPO on March 24 this year. The shares were priced at $ 47 and the company amassed $ 775 million. Analyst Christopher Merwin saw fit to start covering this stock for Goldman Sachs with a buyout and a price target of $ 101. At current levels, this target suggests a one-year increase of 143%. (To view Merwins history, click here) “While we believe some investors are using a discounted rating on DigitalOcean due to lower gross margins, we think the approach is highly punitive, as Digital Ocean has very efficient movements In fact, sales and marketing expenses were only 10% of revenue in 2020, largely due to a highly efficient self-service for market movement and community development that helps to reduce the cost of sales and marketing. customer acquisition, “Merwin thought. The analyst summed up, “With stronger growth and a margin profile, we believe DigitalOcean should trade at a higher price than the middle growth group.” In its short time in public markets, DOCN has selected 10 ratings. These include 8 Acquisitions and 2 Holdings, making the analyst consensus assessment a Strong Acquisition. Shares are priced at $ 41.50 with an average target of $ 58.20, making the reversal potential 40% in the next 12 months. (See DOCN stock analysis at TipRanks) Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) By shifting gears, take a good look at Apellis, a biopharma company with a unique location. Apellis focuses on C3 therapies, aiming to correct the overestimation of the complement cascade, a part of the immune system. The complement cascade, or cleanser, cleanses damaged cells, promotes inflammation, and attacks the cell membrane of pathogens. These activities are handled by a series of small proteins in sequence; Apellis targets C3, to control a highly active complementary system. C3 is the central component of the cascade and its target addresses three possible pathways for disease conditions. The Apelliss approach has potential applications in a wide range of medical fields, including hematology, nephrology, neurology, and ophthalmology. The enterprise pipeline features a drug candidate, pegcetacoplan, with a wide range of applications. The drug acts directly on C3, and its intended use has recently been shown to be effective by positive Phase 3 data in a trial targeting the rare blood disease paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). In addition to studying the use of pegcetacoplans for PNH, Apellis has five other ongoing clinical research projects for the drug candidate. The PNH study is the most advanced, however, and marketing applications for the drug in the treatment of PNH are under review by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The date of PDUFA for action by the FDA is May 14 this year. The main results from the Phase 3 PRINCE study, using the drug to treat patients with PNH, are expected in 2Q21. Among other applications of pegcetacoplans, the phase 3 geographic atrophy (GA) study is ongoing, with results expected in the third quarter of this year. Looking ahead, Apellis expects to bring three new programs for drug candidates in clinical development by the end of next year. In his coverage of this action for Goldman Sachs, 5-star analyst Madhu Kumar sees pegcetacoplan projects as key here. We view APLS as a history of two independent franchises based on the pegcetacoplan complementary C3 cyclic peptide inhibitor. While systemic pegcetacoplan has already provided clinical POC in PNH in the Phase 3 PEGASUS trial, the results of which we believe should support drug approval on the PDUFA date of May 14, 2021, the biggest question this year is whether pegcetacoplan IVT will succeed in a potentially substantial market (we model peak sales adjusted for the $ 4.8 B risk) of geographic atrophy (GA) in phases 3 of the DERBY / OAKS trials, for which high-end data are expected in 3Q21, “Overall, we believe that Apellis offers an intriguing risk-reward profile in this 3Q21 data not because we are confident in the success of pegcetacoplans IVT … but because we believe that the growth of the potential for success is essential while the risk of weakness from failure is limited. “Kumars The buy rating comes with a price target of $ 130, implying a strong 185% one-year increase in shares. Overall, this stock gets a strong approval stamp from Wall Street, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 7 Buy vs. 1. Hold shares in APLS are trading at $ 45.64 and have an average target of $ 73.67 showing room for 61% year-over-year valuation. (See APLS stock analysis at TipRanks)