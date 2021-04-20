Creating authentic sound in ‘Zagar’, ‘World News’

Each film has its own creative approach to its sound experience, and to the Academy Academy-nominated sound editing and mixing teams this year nominated as one in a newly combined category for the best sound they worked on in the steps of closure to meet these goals.

For example on AmazonSound of metal,punk-metal musician Ruben, played by Riz Ahmed, experiences hearing loss, and director Darius Marder and the sound crew skillfully bring the drummer’s aural perspective. “When you lose hearing, the eardrums are no longer functioning, the body (india), the bone cavities) continue to sense sound, and your brain builds something that looks like sound,” says Nicolas Becker, editor and supervising sound designer. You can have a similar experience when you are underwater: The ear canals do not work, but the tissues and bones transmit the vibrations directly to the cochlea.

This informed the sound of the film, which Becker says he intends to “imitate as closely as possible the way [deaf] people get sound through their body. The team also included Ahmed’s “internal body sound”, taking recordings with a range of microphones including a stethoscope microphone on the actor’s chest, a geophone microphone on his skull and a lavalier waterproof microphone in his mouth .

Authenticity was the name of the game in the naval drama of World War II Apple TV + greyhound. Director Aaron Schneider had come to the table very well prepared with a portfolio of photographs and descriptions of how he wanted the film to be made and the equipment he wanted the actors to use as stimulus, relates to the production sound mixer David Wyman. It was a great conversation about how we can incorporate the correct equipment of the 1940s period and our sound so that the actors are fully immersed in the period and each scene.

Sound editor’s supervisor and re-recording mixer Michael Minkler notes that while they had access to existing World War II material, we wanted to customize each of those sounds, every little sound that if we don’t like, we replace it. If we like it, we will improve it. Almost nothing is left alone. You want to be authentic, but we still want it to be a movie. “

Realism was briefly about the western period of Paul Greengrass World Newsfor Universal. Paul Greengrass really likes to hear things as naturally as possible, “explains production sound mixer John Pritchett, citing as an example that there are many crowd scenes in this. Normally when we do crowd scenes they marry the crowd basically pantomime action.But he did not ‘I do not want to do it that way because it did not feel real to him, it is also a strong motivator for him [lead actor] Tom Hanks have those real sounds [on set]. So we let the crowd go crazy and even added more crowds to the post office. Period gunshots and other sound effects also added to the authenticity of the mail.

David Fincher wanted his film of the period manto sound like it was made around 1940. “First, we made it as virgin as we could, as if we wanted it to sound like a modern-day movie,” explains sound oversight editor and re-recording mixer Ren Klyce. Then we got that whole mix, and we developed it through a process that we together called the ‘skate effect,’ where we “aged” that sound. And the third sound that David wanted to have [for] the audience to feel as if they were watching the film in an old-fashioned movie theater with an echo. This was the marching order for the film: ‘I want the film to sound like old, it’ s monophonic, it ‘s awful and I want it to sound like we’ve been in the cinema since the’ 40s. “

Klyce who was also the supervising sound editor / designer and re-recording mixer at Pixar Spirit describes a very different approach to the animated nominee, which is set in both contemporary New York City and the imaginary realms of film before and after life. “Pete [Docter] knew he wanted to have a whole different range of sound and music for him [each] environment, “he says.

For Great Before, an ethereal environment where young souls find their personality, he says, “it was really important to Pete at that moment in the film that we, through Joe’s character, feel safe, feel calm. and to feel like this is a very relaxing, nourishing environment ”.