Policy Summary: The debate over the federal budget begins

Hello,

The debate over the federal budget began Tuesday morning in the House of Commons, with opposition parties discussing the document and proposing changes.

Conservative leader Erin OToole indicated earlier that his party would propose changes to governments’ plan for economic recovery and said the budget was a debt plan out of control without any real incentive. Quebecois Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is instead focusing on healthcare and the fact that the budget does not include increased healthcare transfers to the provinces.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also commented on the budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday morning, saying his party supports a national childcare plan but that he does not trust the Liberal government to implement the childcare program. child which is a key feature of the document.

They do not really follow it, he told the House of Commons, citing previous governments’ promise of a national pharmacy plan that has not yet happened. The problem with those positive things in this budget is the history of Liberal governments.

A vote on the budget changes will take place this week. However, since Mr Singh has already said his party will not cause elections while the country is still dealing with the pandemic, the government is unlikely to fall over the budget.

TODAY ACTIVITIES

Monday’s federal budget included more spending on pandemic relief, child care and also a projected $ 354 billion deficit. Ottawa’s Globe and Mails bureau chief Robert Fife and deputy bureau chief Bill Curry share the costs.

The federal budget also extended government pandemic support programs for business and revenue until the end of September. This chronology coincides with the completion of the Canadas vaccination plan, which aims to get Canadians vaccinated by the end of the summer.

New spending for indigenous peoples and communities was also included in Monday’s budget. Over the next five years, $ 18 billion is earmarked to improve the quality of life for those living in indigenous communities.

The Minister of Finance of British Columbia, Selina Robinson, do tabela e provincial budget on Tuesday. The last BCs budget was in February 2020, just as COVID-19 cases had begun to appear in the province. This budget is expected to focus on post-endemic economic recovery.

In a decision Tuesday morning on Bill 21, Quebec Superior Court ruled that the Quebec government may restrict the symbols of religions which are worn by government employees, such as teachers and police officers. However, English schools are excluded because this would violate the right to education in the minority language.

MDP has won a seat in the Yukon election by drawing lots, after a judicial recount on a trip resulted in a second draw between the Liberals and the NDP. This means that the Liberal and Yukon parties are still linked to eight seats each in the legislature and the Liberals plan to form a minority government.

OPINION

John Ibbitson (Globe and Mail) at why the federal budget tells us what Liberals care about, but also what they do not want: Liberals said it was possible to reduce carbon emissions by also encouraging oil and gas production. This is a circle they seem to be no longer willing to flatten.

Campbell Clark (Globe and Post Office) at why this budget will be the backbone of the Liberal electoral platform: It was built as a courage for the opposition: we dare say you will remove it. There was money for small business, significant funding for a childcare plan that would be popular with young mothers, and benefits or vacations for students, seniors, and a million low-income workers.

Terence Corcoran (National Post) IN why the Liberal budget marks a major shift towards centralized state planning: The general premise behind the Liberal governments’ economic policy and budget is that the Canadian economy needs to restructure perestroika in Russian reorganization and renewal around new social infrastructure childcare and minimum wage laws, and a new carbon-free physical infrastructure.

Merran Smith and Sarah Petrevan (contributor to CBC News Opinion) IN why bold climate targets importance as Canada prepares for US summit, but real action matters more: When it comes to climate policy, although clean infrastructure investments are needed, most emission reductions will come from a combination of carbon pricing and regulations, such as fuel, vehicle and energy standards.

