My Practice with NPRs All Things to Consider FIU News

Name: Alejandra Marquez Janse

birth place or birth city: Caracas Venezuela

Who is your major? journalism

Where did you practice? What was your role there?

I interned at All things considered, evening news broadcast on NPR. My role was to assist in every step of the show’s production: raising ideas for the story, finding guests and arranging interviews, editing the audio, and helping with the team projects and their daily podcast, “Consider This”.

How did you get your internship?

I wanted to work at NPR for a while, so I knew they had an internship program every semester. I applied three times before taking this practice. And after each rejection, I tried to gain more journalism experience and improve my application materials, such as my cover letter and resume.

What advice do you have for those starting the internship process?

Be flexible. It’s good to have an idea of ​​which medium and organization you want to work in, but also be open to applying for other things! There are many aspects of journalism besides network, press or TV. There is radio, podcasts and audience engagement, for example.

Stay organized! Each semester I compiled a list of internships / jobs I wanted to apply, keeping all the materials I needed, and deadlines.

Work on maintaining relationships, not just relationships. Your professors, editors, and mentors can guide you through this process, perhaps not by giving you the job, but by helping you hone skills that can make you a better candidate and helping you sell yourself better. For example, my professors and former colleagues not only helped me with letters of recommendation, but also helped me write my most successful motivation letters!

Trust yourself and be confident in your experience and skills. This is probably the hardest part when looking at a job description or at people who work in the country where you are applying, but you need to stop comparing yourself and your path to that of others.

Understand that rejections are not always a reflection of your abilities. Learn from that rejection and use it as an opportunity to improve.

What projects have you worked on?

Most of the time, I was assigned to book guests, write screenplays, prepare interview interviews, and edit audio. I arranged and edited interviews, as well an interview with the President of Colombia on the status of temporarily protected for Venezuelan migrants in his country AND an interview with a local pharmacist in the US helping to vaccinate untrained communities. Other times, I have worked on my internet or radio stories and assisted teams on long-term projects with research and fact-checking, including daily podcast.

How does your internship relate to the course assignments?

FIU courses do not teach much about radio or audio journalism, so most of those skills I have learned in my internships, but every day I use the basics of reporting I have learned through my FIU courses – historical stories, resource finding, conducting interviews, writing accurately and concisely and following the ethics of journalism. I also apply some of the multimedia skills I learned at FIU, like writing stories online.

What was the most interesting thing about your practice?

The most interesting thing about my practice was watching the show together. For example, how an idea comes up in our pitch meeting and takes place in a fascinating interview in a day or two, or how the team works to dig into the news to understand their context beyond the headlines and bring voices into people’s air who are influenced by news events. I learned a lot about being a careful journalist and producing a show just by seeing people working.

What are you learning about yourself or how is your position increasing your professional confidence?

I am learning that I need to believe more in work! Believing in my skills and abilities is a job in progress, but definitely something that this experience has taught me and helped me improve.

Is your practice practical? If so, what is it like to have a “virtual” practice during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Yes, it is virtual. It takes more effort to stay organized and get to know my colleagues, but everyone on my team has been open to answering my questions via text, video or phone call when I need help. The important thing is to have the courage to communicate and send those questions!

A practical practice can also feel overwhelming, especially as a journalist when so much can happen in a day and when the pandemic leaves us isolated and we are dealing with extra emotional and economic burdens. I have learned that setting boundaries between work and personal life can help with this.

How did you connect with colleagues and make connections through a remote work environment?

I connected with colleagues mostly through Slack, a messaging app. They sometimes extended their hand to me introducing themselves, and other times I would take the initiative to reach out and ask to plan a virtual cafe through a Slack or Zoom call. I found those virtual chats with coffee as one of the best ways to connect because they were casual and allowed me to introduce myself, get to know the person and ask about their work and advice. I would also arrive sometime via email.

What did you learn about yourself?

I learned that I am good at communication and can improve. It may seem obvious to someone who has graduated with a degree in communication, but sometimes we are not the best at it! I learned that managers and supervisors value when we over-communicate the progress of our tasks as well as express our needs and goals. All of this is especially important when we are working remotely.

I also learned that I can go outside of my comfort zone when it comes to stories and projects. I was challenged to raise and work on topics I had never covered and to work on projects that had high expectations, which showed me that I was capable of picking them up.

How did it help you test yourself in the “real world”?

I have always seen my experiences in college as part of the real world. To me, the stories I reported to the classes (even if they would not be published) were real journalism. Likewise, previous practices, freelance work, and the South Florida Media Network were part of the real world. So this practice felt like another step in my journalism career – presenting me with different challenges and higher actions. It also helped me try myself that I can work in environments with more pressure and time constraints. I still have a lot to learn, but I do am part of the real world.

After the internship, Marquez Janse will continue to work with NPR over the summer as a news assistant.