Around the weekend stop time, extended night curbs as cases rise in Ktaka





Bengaluru After weeks of debate and debate, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced extended hours of overnight restrictions and a weekend nationwide curfew to mitigate the unprecedented Covid-19 wave in the state and its capital Bengaluru. The guidelines will continue to be in effect from 9:00 pm on April 21, 2021 until 6:00 am on May 4, 2021, said guidelines issued by the state government on Tuesday. The guidelines will be applicable to all parts of the state. The document, called Guidelines for Containing COVID l9 Broadcasting in the State, does not mention the blockade, although most provisions indicate the closure of most commercial establishments including cinemas, shopping malls, restaurants and other activities. Removal services are allowed to operate. The decision comes after days of indecision by the government led by BS Yediyurappa that has been trying to find a middle ground between announcing a stalemate and holding economic activities in the functioning of the money-hungry state. This is not a complete blockade and it is somewhat like a middle ground, said P Ravi Kumar, Karnataka’s secretary general on Tuesday evening. The instructions were issued barely an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s speech, in which he said the deadlock should be the last resort by states, leaving the decision to go to a deadlock or not with interested state governments. The Karnataka government has said the movement of people will remain strictly prohibited during the weekend siege, in addition to essential activities. On weekends, grocery stores and other grocery stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. All industries / enterprises that require overnight activities will be allowed to operate. The movement of employees of such organizations is allowed to produce a valid identity card / authorization issued by their respective organization / institution, according to the order. The government said the movement of vehicles for essential supplies will not be stopped and other food and distribution will be allowed. People will be allowed to move on public and public transport at train stations, bus stations and airports producing valid tickets. The restrictions come nearly a month after growing across the state and its capital, Bengaluru, which remains firmly caught in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to wreak havoc in the southern state and other parts of the country. Karnataka and Benglauru reported their highest peak ever just one day on Tuesday after reporting 21,794 and 13,782 infections respectively, bringing the combined active cases to 159,158. The state also reported 149 casualties, including 92 in Bengaluru, indicating the severity of the spread and its impact. R Ashok, Karnataka’s revenue minister, on Tuesday instructed state officials in the state to give land on the outskirts of cities for cremation, citing overcrowding in crematoria. The instructions further indicate that schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed. Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centers and sports complexes are listed as prohibited activities. The order also states that all religious sites will remain closed even though people working in these institutions can continue their work. The situation in the state has deteriorated. Therefore, some extraordinary measures are necessary, said Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka’s minister of home, law and parliamentary affairs, hours before the instructions came out.

